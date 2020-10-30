Joe Schartz saw how Manhattan would win Friday’s football game against Garden City when watching film.
It wasn’t a major hole in the Buffaloes’ team. There wasn’t a particular matchup he sought to exploit or an individual play he thought would consistently yield results.
It was a special teams hitch, one so small it easily could have been glossed over. Garden City was just a tad slower than the average in executing field goals and extra points. It was enough for Schartz, Manhattan High’s head coach, to make a point of devoting part of his team’s Thursday practice to specifically working on stopping Garden City from getting that one extra point.
“I had a premonition that it would come down to something like that: that we’d need to block an extra point,” Schartz said. “It comes down to guts. The kids have got to get off, you’ve got to have a great takeoff, and then you have to lay out and put your hands together.”
Schartz’s vision came true, as with 1:49 remaining in Friday’s game, Garden City wide receiver Cooper Ramsey scored from 13 yards out on a double reverse to bring his team within an extra point of tying Manhattan at 21. Onto the field trotted the Garden City special teams unit.
They were matched by somewhat of a strange sight if it were a normal setting. Manhattan’s special teams unit made its way onto the field as well, with quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner leading the charge.
While Aschenbrenner has filled in as a running back along with his normal duties during portions of the season, he was asked to do a little extra Friday night. He played in all three phases, spending time at safety on defense, working as a punt returner and finally coming onto the field as part of the kick-blocking unit.
Aschenbrenner lined up on the right side of the defensive front. When the ball was snapped, he streaked off the line, beating his blocker around the edge before laying out as Garden City kicker Issac Rivera’s foot made its way toward the ball.
The ball thumped off Aschenbrenner and onto the turf. The Manhattan sideline and stands erupted, as the Indians’ players sprinted off the field at Bishop Stadium with a 21-20 playoff win secured.
“He laid out and did a good job,” Schartz said. “He’s courageous and a senior captain. Those are the types of plays senior captains have made here at Manhattan for decades.”
Had Aschenbrenner not been there to block the kick, cornerback Zac Hirschey also was right in front of the kick and would have had a chance at blocking it, too. Immediately after the the play, the junior streaked toward Manhattan’s sidelines with his long, blond hair flowing out the back of his helmet.
“It was amazing,” Hirschey said. “It was like a dream come true.”
The game was as close as the scoreline suggests, as both teams stayed within one score for the duration.
Manhattan opened the scoring on a 9-yard run from running back Vincent Smith midway through the first quarter. With fellow running back Lorenzo Wilhoite out with an injury, it was up to Smith to carry the ball for Manhattan throughout the night.
The junior, who missed four games in the middle of Manhattan’s season with an injury, appeared to be back to his usual self after playing sparingly against Emporia last week. Smith ran 23 times for 127 yards and two scores.
“It feels good to be back out there,” Smith said. “I’ve loved the game ever since I grew up. It’s my favorite thing.”
However, Manhattan’s lead didn’t last long. The problem that has plagued Manhattan’s defense all season resurfaced, as Garden City quarterback Caleb Wiese connected with wide receiver Jerry Arteaga on a bubble screen that ended up going for a 56-yard score barely a minute after Manhattan’s touchdown.
The Indians answered in the second quarter, going 99 yards in 11 plays with a 6-yard Smith run to cap it off. Smith rushed for 42 yards on the drive, stiff arming and plowing his way through defenders to take any extra yard he could manage.
“Some of it’s physical strength, but the rest is heart,” Smith said. “If you believe you can do it, keep it going.”
However, Manhattan kicker Grant Snowden missed the extra point. With 6:20 left in the half, MHS led 13-7.
From there, it appeared Manhattan was content to rely on its defense. With the Buffaloes seemingly intent on running the ball, the MHS defensive line had a field day, ringing up eight tackles for loss and sacking Wiese twice.
“We just took it one play at a time,” Hirschey said. “That’s what we live by: ‘One play at a time,’ and we just did that. Whatever happens, happens. Next play, get right back at it.”
The MHS defense consistently held its ground as soon as Garden City got near the hosts’ 30-yard line. However, it eventually was put into an untenable position in the third quarter.
It started when Aschenbrenner threw a costly interception, throwing the ball right into the chest of linebacker Joel Bellows as his wide receivers continued to run upfield instead of breaking off their routes. Bellows ran the ball all the way to the Manhattan 3-yard line before Aschenbrenner tackled him.
Two plays later, Garden City running back Josh Janas plowed into the end zone from a yard out. The Buffaloes converted the point-after touchdown, suddenly finding themselves the possessors of a 14-13 lead as time expired in the third quarter.
The Indians mustered a response, unleashing another 11-play drive, capped by a 1-yard Aschenbrenner touchdown run with 6:49 left in the game. Following a successful swinging gate play on the two-point conversion, Manhattan retook the lead at 21-14.
Then, for the first time all night, Garden City started moving the ball effectively on the ground against the Manhattan defense. Wiese ripped off a 45-yard run and continued to pick up yardage as the drive wore on. He finished the fourth quarter with 59 rushing yards.
Wiese’s efforts set up the Ramsey touchdown to bring Garden City within a point of Manhattan’s lead. That’s as close as the Buffaloes got, as Manhattan recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Indians’ attention now turns to No. 3 seed Wichita East, which won its opening playoff game 46-6 over Haysville-Campus Friday night. Manhattan (6-3) will travel to face the Blue Aces (6-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday.
“Right now, we’re just enjoying it,” Schartz said. “The kids can have a nice evening with their family and friends, and then tomorrow we’ll get back to work. We’ve done a pretty good job of late of getting focused and going 1-0. That’s the name of the game. Whoever we play next week, the focus will be the same.”
MANHATTAN 21
GARDEN CITY 20
Garden City 7 0 7 6
Manhattan 7 6 0 8
Scoring
First quarter
Manhattan — Smith 9-yard run (PAT good) 4:02
Garden City — Wiese 56-yard pass to Arteaga (PAT good) 2:41
Second quarter
Manhattan — Smith 6-yard run (PAT missed) 6:20
Third quarter
Garden City — Janas 1-yard run (PAT good) 0:00
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 1-yard run (2-point conversion good) 6:49
Garden City — Ramsey 13-yard run (PAT blocked) 1:49
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 19-91, Smith 23-127, Newby 2-46 // Garden City: Wiese 12-79, Janas 19-37, Arteaga 2-3, Kleysteuber 7-33, Ramsey 1-13
PASSING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 4-9-1 31 // Garden City: Wiese 5-12-1 66
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Smith 1-7, Hall 2-12, Brown 1-12 // Garden City: Arteaga 3-58, Kleysteuber 1-(minus 3), Ramsey 1-11