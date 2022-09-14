09102022-mer-spt-mhsfb-5

Manhattan High linebacker Jaxon Vikander chases Topeka High ballcarrier Isaiah Kincade during the first half last Friday at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High football will face an exceedingly unfamiliar foe Friday when it takes the long road trip out west to take on Hays.

The two squads — both nicknamed the Indians — have only played five times in history, and the last matchup was in 1976. But with the shrinking of the Centennial League opening up more spots in Manhattan’s schedule, the time has come to renew the series.