Manhattan High football will face an exceedingly unfamiliar foe Friday when it takes the long road trip out west to take on Hays.
The two squads — both nicknamed the Indians — have only played five times in history, and the last matchup was in 1976. But with the shrinking of the Centennial League opening up more spots in Manhattan’s schedule, the time has come to renew the series.
“Anybody that’s in your conference, you’ve got a familiarity with them, especially if their coach has been there a long time,” said Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz. “In some ways, it’s nice to play a different opponent. They’ve got our first two games on film, and we’ve got their first two games on film.”
Manhattan is 5-0 all-time against Hays, and won the last game 21-7. But that doesn’t mean much these days, since the players on those teams are in their 60s now.
In 2022, both Hays and Manhattan are 2-0 on the young season and ranked in the top 5 of their respective classes. Manhattan is No. 1 in 6A, while Hays is No. 4 in 5A.
The maroon-and-gold Indians opened the year with a 33-21 victory over Junction City and beat Great Bend 33-7 last week.
The win over Junction City caught Manhattan’s attention right away.
“We have a history with Junction and know how good Junction is,” Schartz said. “Junction had them down 14-0 and 21-7, and they came back and won that game. So we know that there’s no quit in them and it’s going to be a four-quarter battle.”
Hays operates a run-first offense, and it has already run wild this season. The Indians average 514 total yards per game, with 412 of those coming on the ground.
Junior running back Malik Bah leads the rushing attack, averaging 234 yards rushing per game and 9.75 yards per carry. He’s scored five touchdowns rushing.
But he’s not the only running threat: senior quarterback Kyreese Groen is averaging 103 yards rushing per game — 6.4 yards per rush — with two touchdowns. Groen has also thrown for 212 yards, three TDs and an interception.
“They’re just good athletes,” Schartz said. “They’ve got a quality offensive line that is very physical up front. That sets the tone for the run game. The quarterback becomes extremely dangerous when he’s able to do both, when he can run and throw. I’m very impressed with him, his running ability. He’s very fast and breaks a lot of tackles. We’re going to have to be very disciplined and tackle well in space.”
But Manhattan’s defense should be up for the challenge.
After keeping what may be the state’s most dynamic rushing threat in Derby under control well enough to win in Week 1, the Indians (in blue, that is) held Topeka High to minus-1 yard rushing last Friday.
“The defensive line always gets penetration,” said senior nose guard Ke’Lonnie Patterson. “We work on that week by week, shooting our hands out, getting to the guy before they get to us and making sure that we’re in the backfield before anybody else is.”
“I really think our D-line and linebackers can really just take over the game (against Hays),” said senior cornerback Dante Walters. “I really have a lot of trust in them.”
The Hays defense will present the first even front the Manhattan offensive line has seen this season, and Schartz said the opposing defensive line will be the biggest and most physical his team has faced.
Additionally, he said the back end of the defense is dangerous as well.
“It’s a different look on defense, and they’re a very good defense,” Schartz said.
Hays has allowed 227.5 yards per game so far, 96.5 of which have been yards rushing.
Manhattan’s offense, meanwhile, averages 399 yards per game and 305.5 yards rushing each time out. Senior running back DeAndre Aukland leads the team with 194 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Senior quarterback Keenan Schartz has run for 165 yards and three scores on 31 carries, and senior running back Jason Sanchez has 12 carries for 96 yards and two TDs.
Keenan Schartz has also thrown 29 times for 171 yards. His favorite target so far has been senior wide receiver Braxton Frey, who has six catches for 62 yards. Sanchez has four receptions for 37 yards, and senior tight end Cole Coonrod has caught three passes for 37 yards.
Eight different Manhattan Indians have carried the ball through two games, while 11 have caught passes.
Joe Schartz said they’ll need to bring that diverse offensive approach to Hays in order to be successful.
“We have to continue to do what we do, and hopefully, we can find some advantages with our speed offensively,” he said. “We’re going to have to spread them out and be balanced on offense, mix the run and pass, and hopefully continue to protect the quarterback. If we limit our turnovers, control the clock, move the chains, I like our chances to win.”
After upsetting Derby, Manhattan came back and took care of business last week against Topeka High. Joe Schartz said that now that his team is ranked No. 1 in the state, there is even more of a target on its back than before.
With Friday’s matchup against Hays looming, Manhattan will need to stay focused and humble in preparation and execution, because it’s playing a team to which it could certainly lose.
Joe Schartz’s players, it seems, have taken that message to heart.
“We still have to keep working hard, hit the weight room every day, go hard in practice,” Walters said. “Beating Derby is just a game. We still have to go hard, and we obviously want to make it far. … We still have other teams that are looking to knock us off.”
“We can’t come out cocky,” Patterson added. “We can’t come out above ourselves, above our heads. We have to stay together as a team and play as a family, as we always do.”