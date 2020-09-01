The Manhattan High football program has one active case of coronavirus, head coach Joe Schartz told The Mercury on Tuesday.
The player, who was not named, is close to being able to return to the team after being quarantined away from the program. However, the case did force Manhattan to cancel a previous weekend scrimmage for precautionary reasons.
No other Manhattan players have tested positive for the virus and the Indians are continuing to practice using mandated precautions, such as temperature checking at the start of each practice and wearing masks any time they are not participating in a physically exerting situation. The team also has installed splash guards on each face mask to provide a cover for the player's nose and mouth.
This week's game against Garden City — the opener for both schools — still is expected to be played. The case is the only one Manhattan has had since starting summer activities June 15.