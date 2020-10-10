TOPEKA — When Grant Snowden listened to Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz's plan, he could hardly believe what he was hearing.
Manhattan had just scored a touchdown in overtime to draw within a point of Washburn Rural. Now, instead of asking him to kick the tying field goal, Schartz was asking Snowden to win the game for Manhattan.
MHS always lines up in a swinging gate formation to start its point-after-try attempts. Typically, the formation is a bluff to see what the opposition does to counter it. More often than not, Manhattan shifts back into a typical field goal formation and kicks the ensuing extra point soon after.
However, the Indians are prepared for any time when their foes fail to cover the play correctly. They practice two-point conversions out of the formation at the start of every practice.
"We go right and left and practice it all the time," defensive lineman Damian Ilalio said. "The offense has gotten so much better at it. We’ve seen a lot of progress and how they’ve grown with the play."
MHS converted the play last week against Seaman in the typical presentation, with the center snapping the ball sideways to a tailback, who then follows the blockers to the end zone.
When the Indians ran onto the field, Washburn Rural covered the tailback side well. Even then, Manhattan had a plan. Joe Schartz was not ready to back down from a chance to win.
"Momentum was all on their side," Joe Schartz said. "It was the right time to end it right there. We looked at it the whole game."
So, instead of snapping the ball to the tailback, Manhattan sent the ball back to holder Dayne Aschenbrenner, who took off to his right. Again, it seemed Rural had the play covered as defenders quickly closed in on his position.
But nobody picked up the kicker.
Aschenbrenner flipped the ball to Snowden in typical speed option format. Snowden followed a seal-out block from tight end Trey Holloway and dashed for the corner of the end zone.
"If we’re being honest, that’s the last thing I expected to come out of coach Schartz’s mouth," Snowden said. "We run it at practice but that’s the first time we’ve run it in a game. Looking back, I’m glad we did it, but I was focused on getting to the pylon."
Snowden, who also plays forward for Manhattan's soccer team, wasn't lacking for speed. He narrowly beat the one Washburn Rural defender in the area to the pylon, diving and then tumbling across the goal line before standing up with his arms outstretched as teammates mobbed him. The Indians continued to celebrate their 32-31 overtime win on the road all the way into the locker room and beyond.
"There’s nothing like it," Snowden said. "That’s a moment I’ll never forget. It’s kind of like the (Junction City) game last year, a moment I’ll never forget and I think that’ll be a big confidence booster for the team going forward."
The winning play was a stunner. However, the effort from Manhattan as a whole to get to that point cannot be overlooked.
Manhattan opened the game with a different look than it has in the past. Aschenbrenner, who has started at quarterback for Manhattan all season, gave way to Keenan Schartz, the sophomore who has seen time here and there throughout the season for Manhattan but hasn't received extended playing time. Aschenbrenner stepped into an almost exclusive running back role for much of the night.
"He’s been getting some snaps and he’s done real well and we decided he’s the best option for us and he did a real nice job tonight," Joe Schartz, who is also Keenan Schartz's father, said. "I’m real proud of him."
The quarterback change didn't give Manhattan an escape from a familiar trap, however, as Aschenbrenner fumbled on his second run of the game to set Washburn Rural up in prime position for a quick score.
In past games, Manhattan's defense has struggled when forced onto the field in a bad position, allowing teams to capitalize quickly off turnovers. Yet, Friday night was different.
After giving up two big runs, the Indians' defense formed a wall. The MHS defensive line bullied their counterparts to effectively stall the drive that was built on the run. Instead of a touchdown, the Junior Blues were forced to kick a field goal.
That trend continued throughout the first half, as Ilalio and the rest of Manhattan's defensive front continually swallowed up Washburn Rural's running plays. Rural finished with just 31 rushing yards on 13 carries in the half.
"Washburn Rural was trying to establish the run and they couldn’t," Joe Schartz said. "That’s a credit to our defensive front. Damian and Darius (O'Connell) are very stout up there. Nobody’s really been able to run the ball on us."
Following the field goal, Manhattan's offense atoned for its mistake. Following a 23-yard screen pass from Keenan Schartz to Aschenbrenner, Aschenbrenner broke through the Rural defense for a 34-yard touchdown scamper to put MHS on top 7-3 with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Still, mistakes prevented MHS from extending its lead during the rest of the half. Aschenbrenner had a 44-yard catch-and-run called back due to an illegal blocking call on wide receiver Joe Hall. Snowden missed a short field goal attempt off the left upright. Running back Lorenzo Wilhoite, who returned to Manhattan for the first time since exiting the Junction City game with an injury, fumbled on the Washburn Rural 2-yard line just as the Indians were about to score.
As a result, MHS led just 14-3 heading into the half.
In the second half, Washburn Rural came out with a brand new game plan. Instead of trying to pound MHS into submission, the Junior Blues picked up their offensive tempo and started spreading the field out, often placing quarterback Cooper Carlgren in empty backfield sets.
The change in play calling worked, as Carlgren cut through the MHS defense with a combination of accurate passing and scrambling runs. He finished the game with 229 passing yards, 128 rushing yards and accounted for four total touchdowns.
The tempo also helped wide receiver Robby Bolin to find gaps in Manhattan's coverage. After being kept in check for the first half, the junior finished with 209 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
"To be honest, when you’re going both ways and the quarterback and offense are going in a no huddle and play after play, it wears down the defense," Ilalio said. "You have to stay really disciplined, really on top of it. Our defense needs to condition a little bit more, recognize how to come back from big plays."
Still, Manhattan's defense had its moments. The Indians finished with seven sacks on the night, doing just enough from a pressure standpoint to keep Washburn Rural's offense from moving the ball too rapidly.
Despite the defense's second half struggles, Manhattan's offense was largely able to pick up the slack. Behind the one-two punch of Aschenbrenner (133 rushing yards) and Wilhoite (96 rushing yards), MHS was able to move the ball efficiently. Wilhoite proved especially useful, using his combination of speed and power to find gaps where none existed.
"Lorenzo coming back was the shot in the arm we needed as an offense," Joe Schartz said. "It added a lot to us. You can draw it up on the board, but it’s hard to combat speed. Lorenzo has a lot of it."
Wilhoite scored a 15-yard touchdown run that appeared to be the nail in Washburn Rural's coffin. However, MHS then slumped, allowing the Junior Blues to score a touchdown on their next play and add another with 1:54 left in the game to tie the score.
"Sometimes our kids don’t watch enough football," Joe Schartz said. "Other teams make plays and score. Even when we’re ahead, doubt starts to creep in. We just have to be better than that."
The Junior Blues even had a chance to end it in regulation with a 47-yard field goal with six seconds remaining on the clock. While it had the distance, Giles Frederickson's kick drifted wide left of the uprights to the relief of the MHS sideline.
That meant overtime. MHS won the coin toss and deferred, allowing Washburn Rural to start with the ball.
Despite a penalty that pushed Rural back to the 17-yard line, Carlgren made quick work of the opportunity by bowling into the end zone over a Manhattan defender on a scramble. Washburn Rural elected to kick the extra point to put itself up 31-24.
As MHS prepared to go onto the field, Joe Schartz tried to instill confidence in his offense that at times this season has ground itself to a halt.
"We tried to talk them through it and we explained to them that we’d win the toss and we wanted to play defense first," Joe Schartz said. "No matter what, even if they score, we still have a chance. So we went out there and had a couple decent plays dialed up."
Manhattan started the drive with an illegal procedure penalty, pushing the starting position back to the 15-yard line. Following a 4-yard Aschenbrenner run, Joe Schartz called for a passing play.
The play was a similar concept to one Manhattan had run multiple times earlier in the game. In those situations, Keenan Schartz always looked toward Aschenbrenner as his first option.
However, the offense and one player in particular noticed a new hole as Rural began diagnosing the play.
"I saw earlier in the game that they were jumping the flats and Dayne," Keenan Schartz said. "Mason (Reid) was telling me he was open, so I trusted him."
Once the ball was snapped, Keenan Schartz looked the defense off toward Aschenbrenner and then turned his attention to Reid. Sure enough, there was a slight gap where the halfback was running.
Keenan Schartz rocketed the ball between multiple defenders into a perfect position. Reid fought through multiple hits and prying hands for position, leaping for the catch and then falling squarely into the end zone.
"I can’t say enough about Mason Reid," Joe Schartz said. "He’s a senior captain and made a play. Keenan put it in there and Mason fought for the ball and made a catch. ... I’m so proud of Mason for making that play."
The touchdown set up the two-point conversion and the Manhattan win. It's the type of win the Indians, now 3-3 (2-3 Centennial League), have been searching for all season.
"It’s right up there with one of the biggest wins in my coaching career," Joe Schartz said. "It’s huge. We needed something positive to happen and it did. I’m very thankful."
MANHATTAN 32
WASHBURN RURAL 31
Manhattan 7 7 3 7 8
Washburn Rural 3 0 7 14 7
Scoring
First quarter
Washburn Rural — Frederickson 23-yard field goal good 8:47
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 34-yard run (PAT good) 6:54
Second quarter
Manhattan — Schartz 1-yard run (PAT good) 6:01
Third quarter
Washburn Rural — Carlgren 8-yard run (PAT good) 6:39
Manhattan — Snowden 29-yard field goal good 1:55
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Wilhoite 15-yard run (PAT good) 6:42
Washburn Rural — Carlgren 63-yard pass to Bolin (PAT good) 6:22
Washburn Rural — Carlgren 22-yard pass to Bolin (PAT good) 1:54
Overtime
Washburn Rural — Carlgren 17-yard run (PAT good)
Manhattan — Schartz 11-yard pass to Reid (2-point conversion good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 24-133, Wilhoite 17-96, Newby 3-8, Schartz 2-(minus 1), Houston 1-(minus 2) // Washburn Rural: Carlgren 18-128, Fager 6-17, Adams 3-(minus 2)
PASSING — Manhattan: Schartz 4-8-1 69, Aschenbrenner 4-6-0 34 // Washburn Rural: Carlgren 13-17-0 229
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 2-25, Brown 2-40, Hall 3-27, Reid 1-11 // Washburn Rural: Bolin 9-209, Williams 3-18, Sabbarini 1-2