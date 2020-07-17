The Manhattan High football team hosted its annual golf fundraiser Friday, with this year being the second year the tournament was named after legendary MHS football coach Lew Lane, who died in 2019.
The tournament, which was hosted at Stagg Hill Golf Clug, hosted 95 total golfers spanning 23 teams. It was the 11th edition of the tournament.
The team of Chad Myers, Drew Brokenicky, Wes Koehn and Ken Myers won the tournament, which is played as a scramble, by shooting a 55 (-17). The team went under par on every hole except the 15th and 17th holes.
They were followed up by the team of Jeff Placek, Greg Young and Mike Ringgenberg, which shot a 61 (-11). The team of Taylor Hilgers, Collin Sexton, Craig Berry and Brooks DeBord tied with the team of Greg Hoyt, Matt Walters, Mike Marstall, Mike Buchanan and Jason Maddus, with both teams shooting a 62 (-10).