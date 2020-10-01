The Manhattan High football team finally can breath again.
After a tough start that saw the Indians fall to 1-2, MHS bounced back with a resounding win last Friday. It was a monkey off the team’s back, proof that the talent showcased on the opening-game roster hadn’t gone anywhere.
“It’s definitely always nice to win, and everyone’s in a better mood,” head coach Joe Schartz said. “There’s a lot more smiles and that carries over into practice. We’ve had a good week of practice.”
That effort in practice will be needed, as the Indians are set to face a challenging Seaman team on the road Friday. The Vikings enter the game 3-1, with the team’s lone loss coming by one score on the road to Junction City.
In many respects, Seaman is similar to Manhattan in that it is a team that focuses its offense on the ground. The Vikings run out of a wing-T formation much of the time, grinding down opponents as the game goes on.
However, while the run game gets the Vikings’ offense going, it’s the passing game that presents its danger. Quarterback Reid Cowan has proven adept in play-action, finding targets like 6-foot-3 wide receiver Casen Stallbaumer with regularity for big plays as defenses crowd the line of scrimmage to stop the run.
“Their running game is not a big-play running game,” Schartz said. “But their ability to run the ball and control the clock is difficult. You have to sell out to stop the run. When you have a quarterback like that who can move the chains in longer-yardage situations, it’s very difficult to stop.”
Stopping Seaman’s high-powered offense starts at the line of scrimmage. The Vikings boast All-Centennial League lineman Ewan Mills, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound center and defensive tackle. He is the key to the team’s ability to establish the ground game offensively and halt opposing run games defensively.
However, Manhattan has accomplished members on both sides of the line as well. In all likelihood, Mills will face some combination of MHS nose tackle Darius O’Connell and defensive tackle Damian Ilalio throughout the game on offense. Defensively, he is in a spot where MHS can send extra help when needed.
“We have some good seniors of our own up front, and we challenged them,” Schartz said. “It’s no secret that Seaman has a very good offensive and defensive line. We’ve gone onto this week and challenged them.”
While the line could play a key role, so could a slight let-up in the team’s injury bug.
Last week, Manhattan was without both of its starting running backs in Vincent Smith and Lorenzo Wilhoite.
Offensive lineman Jaden Magana also was sidelined with an apparent arm injury.
Unfortunately for Schartz and his team, there are no clear answers this point. There is hope that Wilhoite could be ready to return at the end of the week, along with defensive lineman Nathan Savage, who has dealt with a non-coronavirus related illness since the beginning of the season.
However, neither is certain.
If the worst-case scenario happens and MHS is forced to again play with limited availability, players may be forced to step back into unfamiliar roles once again.
If this happens, MHS likely will make an effort to rely on pieces that are familiar with their roles in the offense.
One such piece is wide receiver Joe Hall, who has come on in the Indians’ last two games after a slow start to the season.
While MHS doesn’t throw the ball often, Hall has proven to be a valuable option when the Indians decide to utilize the passing game.
Over the team’s last two competitions, Hall has eight catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
“He continues to get better every week, and it’s a process — a maturation process — for young players,” Schartz said. “Joe is still early in his junior year and is giving more consistent effort. I think that’s resulted in better play on Friday nights.”
MHS will need all hands on deck to step up to the challenge Seaman presents. For Schartz, that means building off of what the team accomplished last week.
“We’ll go out there on Friday night,” Schartz said, “and I’m pretty sure the kids will step up to the challenge.”