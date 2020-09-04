Manhattan High football's season opener against Garden City was ugly, there's no way around it.
There were six total turnovers, one fumble that Garden City recovered but only after losing close to 40 yards, and a Manhattan fumble recovery in which Indians' defensive tackle DaShawn Edwards scooped up the ball and proceeded to run 30 yards in the wrong direction before hearing the sideline telling him to put it in reverse.
But, these are the games teams built like Manhattan excel in. The Indians' aren't a flashy team, with the focus being on grinding out every yard and controlling the line of scrimmage. That was the perfect recipe for Friday night's 21-7 Manhattan win at Bishop Stadium.
Heading into the contest, Manhattan's focus was on how it would match up with Garden City left tackle/defensive tackle Trey Nuzman and the rest of the monstrous Buffaloes linemen.
What Manhattan lacked in size, it made up for in speed. The Indians' quickness on the line allowed the team to set the edges on running plays and shaking off double teams when Garden City attempted to run up the middle.
As a result, the Buffaloes managed just six offensive plays in the first quarter, eking out three total yards.
"We win with our speed," defensive tackle Damian Ilalio said. "We crossed their face, recognized where the ball was going and ran there as fast as we could. We prepare really well."
While the Indians controlled Garden City's ground game for much of the first half, the visitors were eventually able to strike Manhattan through the air when quarterback Zane Burns connected with Jerry Arteaga for a 71 yard strike after Manhattan defensive back Sequoia Robinson tripped while in coverage. Burns would subsequently score Garden City's first touchdown with a three-yard quarterback keeper midway through the second quarter.
However, the breakthrough didn't give the Buffaloes the lead. Manhattan's offense had already tacked on 14 points to the scoreboard by following its defense's lead and dominating the line of scrimmage.
Despite being the smaller team on paper, the Indians' ground attack started to make its mark almost as soon as the game started. Out of the 21 plays from scrimmage Manhattan ran in the first quarter, 17 were running plays. While the Indians didn't score in the opening quarter, they finished the opening period on Garden City's 1-yard line.
Manhattan quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner went on to score on the first play of the second quarter, making his way into the end zone on a quarterback sneak.
Following a Garden City special teams error that allowed MHS to start on the Buffaloes' 41-yard line, the Indians utilized a 32-yard pass from Aschenbrenner to Reid to set up a four-yard run from running back Vincent Smith to extend Manhattan's lead to 14-7.
For a moment, it appeared the Indians' would turn the lead into a rout, as they recovered a fumble by Garden City tailback Josh Janas on the Buffaloes' 10-yard line.
That's when the opening game sloppiness set in.
Manhattan went away from its patented ground attack, instead choosing to have Aschenbrenner roll to his right on a pass play. Garden City read the play perfectly, covering all of Aschenbrenner's receiving options. Instead of throwing the ball away, the senior quarterback tried to force the ball into the end zone.
It wound up in a Garden City defensive back's hands. A few plays later, Burns made his way into the end zone on the three-yard run.
Aschenbrenner repeated his mistake the very next series, this time throwing an interception near midfield and allowing Garden City to start its drive on the Manhattan 46-yard line with just under three minutes remaining in the first half.
Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz defended the quarterback following the game, noting that Aschenbrenner did face pressure many times when he dropped back to throw.
"We have a few new people up front and they need to see film," Schartz said. "We missed out on a scrimmage, missed out on our summer camps and the only people we've gone against are ourselves. That's inexperience and we have to get in the film room to clean up those mistakes."
While the Manhattan defense was able to stifle Garden City's drive, there was a sense of unease as the Indians headed for the halftime locker room.
Following a largely uninspiring third quarter that saw both teams go scoreless and featured Aschenbrenner's third interception and another Garden City fumble, the Indians' lead fell into jeopardy.
After a 31-yard pass from Burns to Arteaga to close out the third quarter, Garden City continued to push into Manhattan territory with a 29-yard pass from Burns to wide receiver Caleb Metzen. Suddenly, the Buffaloes were just two yards away from possibly tying the game with 10 minutes remaining.
After a quarterback sneak for a little over a yard, Garden City was mere inches away from scoring when defensive linemen Damian Ilalio and Darius O'Connell lined up over the ball.
The duo watched the ball intently and slammed into Buffaloes' center Ronaldo Ramos as soon as they saw it twitch. The force of the rush blew Ramos into Burns, who had lined up under center, and disrupted the snap.
Ilalio, who after the initial push found himself holding off one Garden City offensive lineman with each arm, saw the ball tumble to the ground directly beneath him. The defensive tackle dropped to the ground immediately, curling up over the ball to secure the fumble.
"To stop that momentum and when the crowd was silent and I came up with the ball and everyone started cheering, that took their momentum away and gave it to us," Ilalio said.
The turnover crushed any momentum the Buffaloes had built up. While MHS was unable to score off the turnover, the Indians were eventually able to grind out a four-minute drive that ended in an Aschenbrenner touchdown run from one yard out.
The score came with just 33.2 seconds left in the game and put Manhattan up 21-7. Any hope Garden City had of making a comeback left the stadium as soon as the ball crossed the goal line.
With the win, the Indians will enter next week's rivalry game against Junction City with a 1-0 record. There is ample room for improvement, but Schartz will take Friday night's result any day of the week.
"The (team) had a lot of adversity and a lot of distractions coming into this game," Schartz said. "We accomplished our goal here. We knew there would be adversity and it wouldn't be pretty, but we survived, won and now our focus is on J.C."
BOX SCORE
Manhattan 21,
Garden City 7
Manhattan 0 14 0 7
Garden City 0 7 0 0
Scoring
First quarter
No score
Second quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 1-yard rush (PAT good) 11:52
Manhattan — Smith 4-yard rush (PAT good) 8:14
Garden City — Burns 3-yard rush (PAT good) 4:07
Third quarter
No score
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 1-yard rush (PAT good) 0:32
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 18-53, Smith 22-97, Lorenzo Wilhoite 9-38, Reid 1-2 // Garden City: Burns 11-35, Josh Janas 14-45, Erik Dominguez 4-8
PASSING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 6-17-3 131 // Garden City: Burns 3-12 131
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Reid 4-112, Smith 1-12, Joe Hall 1-7 // Garden City: Arteaga 2-102, Caleb Metzen 1-29