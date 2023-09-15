The first of Jonathan Wille’s three interceptions ended Hays’ potential game-tying scoring drive in the second quarter Friday night, and it was all Indians after that as Manhattan High cruised to a 49-7 win at Bishop Stadium.

The Indians (3-0) picked off four passes and held Hays 182 yards, including 52 yards rushing. Meanwhile, the Manhattan offense ran wild for 525 total yards, 422 of which came on the ground.