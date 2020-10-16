Friday night was about as good for Joe Schartz's heart health as a Manhattan High football game can be.
The Indians were in complete control throughout their game against Topeka West at Bishop Stadium, cruising to a 49-0 rout that saw the final six minutes of the game tick away on a running clock. When compared to Manhattan's other close encounters throughout this up and down season, Friday was a welcome respite for the MHS head coach.
"I think we continue to get better and that's as close to a complete football game that we've played the whole year," Schartz said.
As always, Manhattan's game plan depended on its ability to control the line of scrimmage. On its very first drive, MHS made sure that intention was known.
After starting inside their own 20-yard line, the Indians proceeded to beat the Topeka West defense into submission. They threw one pass — which was incomplete — and ground out 78 yards on the ground on the legs of quarterbacks Dayne Aschenbrenner and Keenan Schartz.
When the drive ended on a one-yard touchdown run from Aschenbrenner, MHS had wiped off nearly nine minutes from the clock without losing a single yard, with to penalties, on a play.
In fact, Manhattan only had one negative play not due to penalty in the game — a one-yard loss by running back Lorenzo Wilhoite in the third quarter. Otherwise, the Indians kept the ball moving down the field without problem.
"We really established ourselves and established the run game," Joe Schartz said. "When we can run the football, we're a difficult team to beat."
MHS finished with 330 total rushing yards on the night. A large chunk of those yards — 166 to be exact — came on the legs of Lorenzo Wilhoite. Since coming back against Washburn Rural, Wilhoite's speed has elevated Manhattan's running game to an entirely new level.
Wilhoite averaged close to 14 yards per carry Friday night and scored two touchdowns. In his last two games, Wilhoite is averaging 9.03 yards per carry and has three touchdowns to his name.
His return has given Manhattan some stability in the backfield that the team hasn't had all season long. No longer does Schartz have to play a guessing game as to who will have to fill in as a running back when his team walks onto the field.
"I think this is the second week in a row and the only two weeks of the season we've had the same people in the same spot," Schartz said. "We're getting some consistency and people are getting healthy from injury and illness and so forth. It shows that we've had consistency in practice."
While the offense was dominant, only punting once in the game, Manhattan's defense was arguably just as good if not better. That presence started on the defensive line with Damian Ilalio.
The Kansas State commit continued his sterling play that started when Manhattan faced Topeka High a few weeks ago. Ilalio was a constant presence in Topeka West's backfield, whether that was swallowing up running plays before they started or hurrying Chargers' quarterback Malachi Berg.
After starting the season slow by his standards, Ilalio has returned to his 2019 Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year form if not better.
"We all weren't in the right mindset, me included," Ilalio said of his team's start to the season. "Coming into the year, I didn't have the mindset I should have had. I made things way more complicated than they needed to be. Then I got back to keeping it simple, doing my job and helping the team. Right when I got back on track in my mind, that's when I started playing well."
Ilalio and the defensive line as a whole limited Topeka High to 87 yards rushing and 154 total yards. It was Manhattan's first shutout of the season.
Friday was also the first time MHS won the turnover battle all season. Defensive back Zac Hirschey intercepted a pass in the second quarter while the defensive unit also recovered a fumble in the second quarter.
Both turnovers led to MHS scores. For the offense's part, the Indians had their first turnover-free game of the year.
"That's a basic stat in football where if you win the turnover battle, your chances of winning go up tremendously," Schartz said. "That's one of the problems we've had the whole season and tonight we did a real nice job with it."
With the win, Manhattan moves to 4-3 (3-3 Centennial League) on the season. With a game against 2-5 Emporia next Friday, MHS has a good chance of finishing the regular season with a winning record and a slight win streak heading into the playoffs.
"We were really excited to play back home in front of our home crowd and it really brought us together," Ilalio said. "Coach (Schartz) was hyping us up before the game, telling us to show the crowd we're proud and we appreciate being on the field playing the game we love. We've come together a lot over the last week."
MANHATTAN 49
TOPEKA WEST 0
Manhattan 7 21 7 14
Topeka West 0 0 0 0
Scoring
First quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 1-yard run (PAT good) 1:13
Second quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 1-yard run (2-point conversion no good) 6:52
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 13-yard run (2-point conversion good) 5:25
Manhattan — Reid 1-yard run (PAT good) 1:40
Third quarter
Manhattan — Wilhoite 2-yard run (PAT good) 10:02
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Jackson 90-yard punt return (PAT good) 11:03
Manhattan — Wilhoite 21-yard run (PAT good) 6:10
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Schartz 3-20, Aschenbrenner 14-110, Wilhoite 12-166, Reid 3-8, Newby 2-26 // Topeka West: Berg 7-24, Reed 6-(minus 3), Lee 10-44, Howell 2-13, Washington 3-(minus 1), Hulse 2-10
PASSING — Manhattan: Schartz 1-3-0 3, Aschenbrenner 1-4-0 14 // Topeka West: Berg 8-14-1 67
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Reid 2-17 // Topeka West: Reed 1-21, Lee 2-13, Washington 1-(minus 1), Mehrens 3-34