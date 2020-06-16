A month has already passed since Manhattan High football selected its six captains for the 2020 season. All are seniors, as usual, and the best part for the Indians is that this season’s roster includes more than a typical year.
“Those guys have to be readily available to their teammates,” Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz said, “and a lot of it’s about communication. They have to be there, ready to help their teammates understand.”
On Tuesday, Manhattan took the first step toward preparing for the fall season, resuming summer workouts at Bishop Stadium for the first time since KSHSAA canceled sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year and allowed schools to start summer activities June 1, all in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It marked Day 2 of their return overall, as they worked out in the school's weight room Monday.
The six captains are as follows: Quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner, defensive lineman Damian Ilalio, defensive back Ty’zhaun Jackson, offensive linemen Jaden Magana and Cade Wilson and Mason Reid, who figures to play running back, backup quarterback and occasionally linebacker.
For the senior class of 28 and captain staff of six, the Tuesday workouts represented their first chance to — in person, at least — reconvene with their teammates and get a head start on the 2020 football season.
“It’s exciting,” Schartz said. “Everybody’s been kind of holed up, and the kids are excited, the coaches are excited. We’re having a lot of fun.”
The Indians are resuming workouts by following a schedule: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the weight room at the high school, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bishop Stadium.
On Tuesday, juniors and seniors worked out from 7-8:30 a.m. and freshmen and sophomores drilled from 8:30-10 a.m.
What makes these workouts different from those in years past, of course, is the circumstances surrounding them. For the past three months, players had been at home, following Kansas’ stay-at-home orders as the country grappled with ways to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.
For that reason, some had been working out at home.
“But it’s different when you get here with your teammates,” Schartz said. “We’ve stepped it up to another level from what they’ve been doing while they’ve been working out for themselves. For the most part, everybody’s doing pretty well.”
Schartz said the team was doing its best to follow measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Hand sanitizer stations were set up on the field, while coaches and players wiped down the few pieces of equipment — cones, mostly — they used Tuesday.
The team is emphasizing social distancing “the best that we can,” Schartz added, but that’s proven challenging. On Tuesday, players stood far closer than six feet from each other as they lined up for conditioning and agility drills. Besides, some 50 players were present for this portion of the session.
Maintaining six feet of distance always was going to be hard, if not impossible, in this sort of setting.
“It’s difficult,” Schartz said, “but kids have been doing a really good job. They’re obviously educated on it. It’s just like everybody: We’re doing the best we can under the current circumstances. It’s going to be the new normal.
“One thing the pandemic did was educate everybody on the new normal. We’re obviously trying to implement that here in our workouts.”
Unprecedented global pandemic or not, right now, Manhattan’s 2020 season is moving forward as scheduled.
That, in part, is why Schartz felt excited to get back to workouts Tuesday. For one, it was an opportunity to see his players again, but it also was the players’ first chance to apply the leadership lessons Schartz has valued as long as he’s been the head man in Manhattan.
On that front, here’s what he emphasizes most: Servant leadership.
“It’s always been that way,” Schartz said. “The definition of leadership — to lead is to serve — that’s a quote from Geronimo. We’ve held that motto here since I’ve been here.
“You just don’t need to be out in front. You’ve got to be amongst your teammates. Don’t separate yourself from your team. You’ll be right in the team, helping your teammates see the way.”
He’s hoping his six captains can use that mantra as they transition into their senior campaigns, but he’s also confident in a few other returners who could make strides this fall.
Their names: Lorenzo Wilhoite (running back), Dawson Alesna (offensive lineman), Darius O’Connell (defensive lineman) and Joey Meyer (linebacker).
If the Indians can get productive seasons from their captains and consistent outings from the pieces surrounding them, Schartz likes his team’s chances — even if it’s only June.
It’s never too early, though. That’s why the team finally reassembled for summer workouts Tuesday.
“The kids are just excited to have the opportunity to work out,” Schartz said. “We don’t know what the future is. The future is unknown. But we’ve been blessed with an opportunity today, and we’re making the most of it.”