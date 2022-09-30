EMPORIA — Pretty much everything went right for No. 1 Manhattan High Friday night in a 58-7 drubbing of Emporia.
The Indians (5-0, 3-0 Centennial League) did whatever they pleased against the Spartans, including a span of six touchdowns on 10 offensive plays in the first half.
"It was a different challenge for our kids to stay focused and to come out and be the team we knew we could be," said Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz. "We took care of business in the first half and made plays in all three phases."
Indians quarterback Keenan Schartz accounted for five touchdowns. He went 6-of-6 passing for 143 yards and three scores while adding 14 yards rushing and two touchdowns on his two carries.
But Manhattan already had a lead before Schartz & Co. stepped foot on the field.
The defense forced Emporia to punt on its first drive. Safety Max Stanard caught the ball at the Indians' 30-yard line and took off up the middle before bouncing out to the left sideline.
He went 70 yards untouched to the end zone, and the 2-point conversion on the swinging gate put Manhattan ahead 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.
"We rep that stuff in practice weekly, almost daily, and the kids are well-versed in it," Joe Schartz said. "We have to win special teams. We did that tonight. Winning special teams in the future is going to be key to us continuing to win football games."
The Indians followed up the punt return score with a five-play drive that ended with a 1-yard Keenan Schartz touchdown rushing.
Then Dwayne Newby capped off a two-play second drive with a 26-yard touchdown reception on a tunnel screen.
On the next Manhattan drive, Keenan Schartz found Jaxon Bowles wide open behind the Emporia defense for a one-play, 41-yard scoring drive.
Keenan Schartz then hit Nate Chandler from 14 yards away and added a 13-yard TD scamper on back-to-back two-play possessions.
DeAndre Aukland took a handoff 71 yards to the house on yet another one-play drive to make it 51-0 with 5:38 left in the first half.
"We came out here and showed why we deserve our No. 1 ranking," Keenan Schartz said. "...Offensively, I think we out-talented them and out-executed them."
The Indians racked up 303 of their 358 total yards in the first half and did it in just 19 plays, an average of nearly 16 yards per play. They scored on six of their seven first-half drives, and only failed to score on No. 7 because they purposely ran out the clock on the second quarter with their backups in.
Bowles had two receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Aukland finished with 88 yards rushing and a score on two carries.
The Manhattan defense was similarly impressive, holding the Spartans to 62 total yards in the first half — 44 yards passing and 18 yards rushing.
Emporia punted seven times in the first two quarters, with five of those coming after three-and-outs. The Spartans were 0-for-8 on third downs in the first half.
Ian McNabb also used one hand to intercept a pass from Emporia quarterback Sheldon Stewart.
"Any time we can hold a team to zero, that's a great accomplishment, and we did that," said nose guard Ke'Lonnie Patterson.
The Indians played their backups on both sides of the ball in the second half, which wrapped up quickly because of a running clock.
Second-string quarterback Carter Aslin led a three-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Summerline. By then, it was 58-0 with 9:25 left in the third quarter.
Aslin posted 5-of-7 passing for 69 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Summerline had three receptions for 56 yards and a score.
"They have quite a connection," Joe Schartz said. "They've done quite well in JV games, and they were able to show that tonight out here on a varsity stage."
Emporia scored its only touchdown of the game on its final possession, which lasted from the 1:30 mark of the third quarter until the 1:06 mark of the fourth. The 17-play, 89-yard drive concluded with an 18-yard pass from Stewart to Cooper Rech.
"I'm pretty pleased overall with everything," Joe Schartz said. "We had a few mistakes, but we'll watch those on film and get it corrected. We have to get back to work."
The Indians can sleep on the win, but in the morning, it'll be a brand new game week. This time, though, they'll be preparing to play at rival No. 7 Junction City, a team with a lot of momentum.
The Blue Jays (4-1, 1-0 Centennial League) defeated No. 6 Washburn Rural 24-6 on Friday night.
"(We will focus on) hard work every day this week of practice, execution in practice, just really working our asses off until we can get everything accomplished that we need to have accomplished this week in order to be prepared for JC," Patterson said.
"Perspective doesn't change," Keenan Schartz said. "Enjoy it for tonight and tomorrow morning we're back at it. We're going to focus on going 1-0. Yeah, it's a rivalry game. Yeah, it's a big game. JC's hot. They're real hot. But we're going to treat it just like any other game and go 1-0. We're going to work hard in practice and get even better."