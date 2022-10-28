DeAndre Aukland scored three touchdowns rushing and Jason Sanchez added two more as No. 1 Manhattan High rolled over No. 16 Wichita North 71-7 Friday night in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

The Indians (9-0) were highly efficient offensively, scoring touchdowns on their first seven drives of the game and putting up 417 total yards, 263 of which came on the ground.