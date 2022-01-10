In their first action since returning from winter break, the Manhattan High boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams traveled west for the Dodge City Invitational on Saturday.
The boys took second overall with 131.5 points, while the girls finished eighth with 50 points.
Eleven Indians placed in the top four of their weight classes, led by second-place finishes from Easton Taylor (138 pounds, 21-3), Jaxon Vikander (195, 17-7) and Talique Houston (220, 20-4).
Third-place finishers included Logan Logerman (120, 13-11), Blaisen Bammes (145, 22-3) and Haleigh Stokes (191, 4-3). Dache Island-Jones (120, 8-6), Hannah Caycedo (126, 7-7), Kristen Craddock (191, 4-9), Tucker Brunner (152, 14-11) and Isaac Sinks (160, 17-8) all finished fourth.
The Manhattan boys will travel to Newton for an invitational Friday and Saturday, while the girls will have a couple weeks off before traveling to Rock Creek for a tournament Jan. 21.
Manhattan boys’ results:
106
Jason Lucas (0-5) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ezekiel Witt (Junction City) 5-0 won by fall over Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 0-5 (Fall 1:59)
Round 2 — Braydon Pacheco (Garden City) 3-2 won by tech fall over Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 0-5 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0))
Round 3 — noah cox (Pratt) 2-3 won by fall over Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 0-5 (Fall 1:07)
Consolation Bracket — Braxton Malone (Emporia) 3-2 won by fall over Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 0-5 (Fall 2:58)
7th Place Match — Gavin Lamkin (Goddard) 1-4 won by fall over Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 0-5 (Fall 1:18)
113
Dalton Devin (13-4) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 — Trevor Culross (Discovery Canyon) 5-1 won by fall over Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 13-4 (Fall 1:00)
Round 2 — Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 13-4 won by fall over Maddox Riffey (Pratt) 1-14 (Fall 1:31)
Round 3 — Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 13-4 won by fall over Dylan Wainscott (Dodge City) 10-10 (Fall 1:07)
Round 5 — Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 19-4 won by decision over Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 13-4 (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match — Emanuel Prieto (Great Bend) 4-3 won by decision over Dalton Devin (Manhattan) 13-4 (Dec 6-2)
120
Logan Logerman (13-11) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Round 1 — Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 15-2 won by fall over Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 13-11 (Fall 3:41)
Round 2 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 13-11 won in sudden victory — 1 over Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 15-6 (SV-1 6-4)
Round 3 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 13-11 won by fall over Angel Bustos (Garden City) 1-4 (Fall 1:29)
Round 4 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 13-11 won by fall over Saben Herrera (Garden City) 4-7 (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) 13-11 won by fall over Brandon Smith (Dumas) 16-11 (Fall 3:43)
126
Jameal Agnew (12-13) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 12-13 won by decision over Jayden Amaro (Dodge City) 0-4 (Dec 9-4)
Round 2 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 12-13 won by decision over Blake Winsor (Pratt) 4-11 (Dec 11-6)
Round 3 — Frio Vontress (Dodge City) 13-9 won by decision over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 12-13 (Dec 3-1)
Consolation Bracket — Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) 13-5 won by fall over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 12-13 (Fall 1:20)
7th Place Match — Daniel Helmers (Goddard) 3-2 won by decision over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 12-13 (Dec 8-6)
132
Jackson Radi (7-12) placed 12th and scored 1.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jackson Radi (Manhattan) 7-12 won by major decision over Fabian Corral (Ulysses High School) 1-9 (MD 10-0)
Round 2 — Robert Corales (Garden City) 9-13 won by decision over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) 7-12 (Dec 11-4)
Round 3 — David Tucker (Emporia) 13-6 won by fall over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) 7-12 (Fall 2:43)
Consolation Bracket — John Szot (Great Bend) 10-6 won by major decision over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) 7-12 (MD 8-0)
11th Place Match — Gabriel Aguilera (Dodge City) 2-3 won by major decision over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) 7-12 (MD 13-4)
138
Easton Taylor (21-3) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points.
Round 1 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 21-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 21-3 won by fall over Drake Anguiano (Ulysses High School) 6-10 (Fall 0:11)
Round 3 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 21-3 won by major decision over Rudy Hernandez (Dodge City) 11-10 (MD 15-2)
Championship Bracket — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 21-3 won by fall over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 14-2 (Fall 0:18)
1st Place Match — Drew Bell (Hoxie) 21-0 won by decision over Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 21-3 (Dec 8-5)
145
Blaisen Bammes (22-3) placed 3rd and scored 16.5 team points.
Round 1 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 22-3 won by fall over Ben Gruber (Discovery Canyon) 1-12 (Fall 1:01)
Round 2 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 22-3 won by tech fall over Preston Hagel (Goddard) 1-4 (TF-1.5 3:28 (16-1))
Round 3 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 22-3 won by fall over Ethen Allen (Garden City) 16-8 (Fall 1:11)
Championship Bracket — Zachary Wessley (Goddard) 10-4 won by decision over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 22-3 (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 22-3 won by fall over Michael Solomon (Blue Valley) 8-3 (Fall 0:57)
152
Tucker Brunner (14-11) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 14-11 won by fall over Bodie Sukle (Discovery Canyon) 4-10 (Fall 1:07)
Round 2 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 14-11 won by decision over Alejandro Ramirez (Dodge City) 2-3 (Dec 8-1)
Round 3 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 14-11 won by fall over Brayden Criger (Emporia) 6-4 (Fall 1:54)
Championship Bracket — Keishaune Thompson (Pratt) 14-1 won by fall over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 14-11 (Fall 3:54)
3rd Place Match — Colin Kleysteuber (Garden City) 18-7 won by decision over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 14-11 (Dec 6-3)
160
Isaac Sinks (17-8) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 17-8 won by fall over Ethan Garcia (Dumas) 15-14 (Fall 2:41)
Round 2 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 17-8 won by fall over Raymond Kellermann (Discovery Canyon) 6-9 (Fall 1:16)
Round 3 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 17-8 won by decision over Alonso Marquez (Garden City) 8-6 (Dec 9-8)
Championship Bracket — Josh Gonzales (Dodge City) 15-6 won by major decision over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 17-8 (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match — Easton Boone (Valley Center) 18-4 won by fall over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 17-8 (Fall 4:29)
170
Landon Dobson (9-16) placed 11th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jesse Ultreras (Emporia) 14-3 won by fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-16 (Fall 2:41)
Round 2 — Logan Nabus (Junction City) 13-4 won by fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-16 (Fall 4:47)
Round 3 — Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-16 won by fall over Hayden Vogel (Blue Valley) 4-11 (Fall 0:30)
Consolation Bracket — Kamden Huneycutt (Goddard) 6-5 won by fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-16 (Fall 3:05)
11th Place Match — Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 9-16 won by fall over Evan Meza-McDermott (Garden City) 7-10 (Fall 0:38)
182
Tj Tiede (8-16) placed 8th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Andrew Keegan (Discovery Canyon) 18-2 won by fall over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 8-16 (Fall 2:52)
Round 2 — Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 8-16 won by fall over Trenton Flores (Valley Center) 1-3 (Fall 1:44)
Round 3 — Dalton Slaughter (Pratt) 4-7 won by fall over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 8-16 (Fall 1:05)
Round 5 — Juan Avalos (Dodge City) 3-2 won by fall over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 8-16 (Fall 1:58)
Round 6 — Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 8-16 won by fall over Aidan Valero (Ulysses High School) 0-9 (Fall 0:28)
195
Jaxon Vikander (17-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 17-7 won by fall over Omar Velazquez (Dodge City) 1-3 (Fall 0:25)
Round 2 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 17-7 won by fall over Roman Loya (Dodge City) 15-7 (Fall 2:42)
Round 5 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 17-7 won by fall over Donovan Balluch (Hoxie) 16-7 (Fall 0:44)
Round 6 — Kaden Glass (Goddard) 14-2 won by fall over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 17-7 (Fall 1:01)
220
Talique Houston (20-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 20-4 won by fall over James Baker (Pratt) 1-9 (Fall 1:27)
Round 2 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 20-4 won by fall over Keyven Schroeder (Great Bend) 10-2 (Fall 2:35)
Round 4 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 20-4 won by fall over Arnoldo Hernandez (Dumas) 11-14 (Fall 3:17)
Round 5 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 20-4 won by fall over Dallas Gould (Valley Center) 11-7 (Fall 3:33)
1st Place Match — Brayden Hill (Garden City) 19-5 won by fall over Talique Houston (Manhattan) 20-4 (Fall 5:05)
285
David Sosanya (7-16) placed 10th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jesus Ornelas (Pratt) 9-1 won by fall over David Sosanya (Manhattan) 7-16 (Fall 0:52)
Round 2 — Elijah Hunt (Valley Center) 12-8 won by fall over David Sosanya (Manhattan) 7-16 (Fall 1:50)
Round 3 — Luis DeSantiago (Great Bend) 1-5 won by fall over David Sosanya (Manhattan) 7-16 (Fall 2:58)
Round 4 — David Sosanya (Manhattan) 7-16 won by fall over Marcus Romo (Garden City) 1-4 (Fall 1:15)
Round 5 — David Sosanya (Manhattan) 7-16 won by injury default over Robert Villezcas (Ulysses High School) 0-5 (Inj. 0:00)
Manhattan girls’ results:
101
Madison Naaf (5-11) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jessica Rivera (Dodge City) 11-4 won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 5-11 (Fall 0:29)
Round 2 — Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 5-11 won by decision over Ariana Remy Yee (Junction City) 4-8 (Dec 9-6)
Round 3 — Jesha Vigil (Discovery Canyon) 4-7 won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 5-11 (Fall 3:42)
Consolation Bracket — Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 5-11 won by decision over Elise Davis (Discovery Canyon) 3-7 (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match — Jesha Vigil (Discovery Canyon) 4-7 won by major decision over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) 5-11 (MD 11-3)
109
Alexis Haeusler (7-6) placed 11th and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 — Mayra Gonzalez (Great Bend) 6-10 won by fall over Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 7-6 (Fall 3:06)
Round 2 — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 7-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 — Mia Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) 15-2 won by fall over Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 7-6 (Fall 0:18)
Consolation Bracket — Lillia Hittle (Discovery Canyon) 4-6 won by fall over Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 7-6 (Fall 0:32)
11th Place Match — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) 7-6 won by fall over Jordis Serrano (Junction City) 2-13 (Fall 0:54)
115
Bailey Wright (13-8) placed 5th.
Round 1 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 13-8 won by fall over Ayden Ruiz (Dodge City) 5-8 (Fall 2:36)
Round 2 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 13-8 won by fall over Hannah Crathorne (Great Bend) 4-11 (Fall 1:15)
Round 3 — Lilly Kepler (Gardner Edgerton) 17-4 won by fall over Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 13-8 (Fall 2:00)
Round 5 — Rosa Campos (Great Bend) 13-8 won by fall over Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 13-8 (Fall 1:02)
Round 6 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 13-8 won by injury default over Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) 6-4 (Inj. 0:00)
115
Fallon Trojanowski (6-4) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 — Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) 6-4 won by fall over Grace Carroll (Valley Center) 5-11 (Fall 0:27)
Round 2 — Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) 6-4 won by fall over Sarah DeVargas (Discovery Canyon) 0-5 (Fall 0:32)
Round 3 — Azia Obregon (Emporia) 10-5 won by fall over Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) 6-4 (Fall 3:10)
Round 4 — Rosa Campos (Great Bend) 13-8 won by fall over Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) 6-4 (Fall 0:45)
Round 6 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) 13-8 won by injury default over Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) 6-4 (Inj. 0:00)
120
Dache Island-Jones (8-6) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 — Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) 8-6 won by decision over Aprilia Salyer (Discovery Canyon) 6-9 (Dec 9-2)
Round 2 — Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) 8-6 won by fall over Sequoia Renshaw (Discovery Canyon) 8-8 (Fall 1:01)
Round 3 — Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) 8-6 won by fall over Arias Armenta (Dodge City) 6-7 (Fall 1:31)
Round 5 — Jadyn Thompson (Pratt) 17-0 won by fall over Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) 8-6 (Fall 3:07)
3rd Place Match — Kaylee Kinsinger (Valley Center) 11-8 won by decision over Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) 8-6 (Dec 6-3)
126
Hannah Caycedo (7-7) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 — Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 7-7 won by fall over Raegan Ketch (Great Bend) 5-12 (Fall 1:23)
Round 2 — Madelynn Griffin (Emporia) 19-1 won by fall over Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 7-7 (Fall 1:03)
Round 3 — Daizy Gomez (Great Bend) 17-4 won by fall over Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 7-7 (Fall 0:53)
Round 4 — Ariana De La Rosa (Dodge City) 14-2 won by fall over Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 7-7 (Fall 0:54)
Round 5 — Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) 7-7 won by injury default over Rylin Ramsay (Valley Center) 3-11 (Inj. 0:00)
138
M‘Kiya Brownfield (6-10) placed 8th and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 2 — Shelby Davis (Gardner Edgerton) 14-5 won by fall over M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) 6-10 (Fall 1:37)
Round 3 — Dayanara Garcia (Dodge City) 12-3 won by fall over M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) 6-10 (Fall 2:11)
Round 4 — M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) 6-10 won by injury default over Kia Stokes (Valley Center) 2-9 (Inj. 0:00)
Round 5 — Katie Kuhlman (Great Bend) 7-6 won by fall over M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) 6-10 (Fall 2:25)
7th Place Match — Paige Sanders (Great Bend) 6-5 won by fall over M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) 6-10 (Fall 2:35)
191
Kristen Craddock (4-9) placed 4th.
Round 1 — Ava Thompson (Pratt) 16-0 won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 4-9 (Fall 0:41)
Round 2 — Haylee Holinde (Great Bend) 12-4 won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 4-9 (Fall 1:53)
Round 3 — Haleigh Stokes (Manhattan) 4-3 won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 4-9 (Fall 3:27)
191
Haleigh Stokes (4-3) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 — Haylee Holinde (Great Bend) 12-4 won by fall over Haleigh Stokes (Manhattan) 4-3 (Fall 0:34)
Round 2 — Ava Thompson (Pratt) 16-0 won by fall over Haleigh Stokes (Manhattan) 4-3 (Fall 1:00)
Round 3 — Haleigh Stokes (Manhattan) 4-3 won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) 4-9 (Fall 3:27)
235
Grace Thompson (0-6) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 — Gracie Orr (Valley Center) 9-4 won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) 0-6 (Fall 1:01)
Round 2 — Karen Rodriguez (Gardner Edgerton) 7-5 won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) 0-6 (Fall 4:52)
Round 3 — Kennedi Turner (Junction City) 6-7 won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) 0-6 (Fall 3:12)
Round 4 — Sindy Gutierrez (Dodge City) 9-8 won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) 0-6 (Fall 1:53)
Round 5 — Alexis Turpin (Emporia) 5-5 won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) 0-6 (Fall 2:21)