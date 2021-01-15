The Manhattan High boys’ swim team finished fourth and notched three state qualifications at the Topeka West meet on Tuesday.
Igor Sheshukov qualified for state by winning the 100-yard breaststroke race. He also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle.
Zeke Kohl placed second in diving and qualified for state.
Mitchell Bunger finished second in the 200-yard individual medley.
Chris Bedros took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team, which consisted of Bunger, Sheshukov, Bedros and Jacob Choi, finished in second place.
The Indians’ relay team of Payton Mills, Choi, Ethan Garren and Sean Hackenberg finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The medley relay team of Bunger, Sheshukov, Mills and Bedros qualified to state.