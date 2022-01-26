Manhattan High boys swimming competed at two meets over the past week.
On Saturday, the Indians competed at a large meet hosted by the Shawnee Mission School District and finished 13th overall with a team score of 62.
Then, on Monday, Manhattan headed west for a quad hosted at Great Bend and finished first overall with 397 team points.
On Saturday, junior Mitchell Bunger led the way, finishing in the top 15 in four races including eighth in the 500--yard freestyle with a time of 5:12.88, which was good enough to qualify him for state.
He then finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.61 which also was a qualifying time.
Bunger, along with freshman Will Graves, freshman Ethan Balman and freshman Samson Staedtler finished 12th with a time of 1:36.95 which wasn’t quite good enough to be a qualifying time, but it was a consideration time.
The 400-yard freestyle team of Bunger, junior Kolby Grogg, freshman Max Steffensmeier and freshman Kaiser Wymer finished 14th with a time of 3:45.42 which was also a consideration time.
Balman finished 11th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.02, which was a consideration time, and Graves finished 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.07, consideration time) and 15th in the 200-yard IM (2:11.93, consideration time).
In the Great Bend quad, Manhattan had four first places finishes led by Bunger who placed atop the field in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.13.
Bunger was also part of the 200 freestyle relay (Bunger, Staedtler, Steffensmeier and Balamn, 1:40.93) and the 400 freestyle relay (Staedtler, Balman, Graves and Bunger, 3:44.25) that finished first.
Graves took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.56
Six different Indian events took second, led by the 200-yard medley relay of Steffensmeier, Graves, Kaden Gilliam and Wymer with a time of 1:56.39.
Other second place finishes included: Staedtler in the 200-yard IM (2:17.82), Balman in the 100-yard freestyle (56.42), Grogg in the 500-yard freestyle (6:41.06), Bunger in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.89) and Wymer in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.23).
Nate Smith was one of seven Indians to finish third after finishing the 200-yard freestyle in 2:19.94.
Other third place finishes included: Wymer in the 200-yard IM (2:17.82), Ethan Balman in the 50-yard freestyle (24.92), Graves in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.49), Steffensmeier in the 100-yard free style (1:00.89), Staedtler in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.95) and Grogg in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.56).
On Saturday, MHS will compete at a meet hosted by Emporia in Topeka.