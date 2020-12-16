The Manhattan High boys' swim and dive teams finished third in the Shawnee Mission South Tri Meet on Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center.
MHS had one first place finisher on the day, as Mitchell Bunger won the 500-yard race with a time of 5:19.62. The Indians also had several second place finishers, as Zeke Kohl finished second in the 1-meter dive, Chris Bedros finished second in the 100-yard butterfly and Igor Sheshukov finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Manhattan's third place finishers included the team's 200-yard medley relay team, Bunger in the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard freestyle relay team, Payton Mills in the 100-yard backstroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay team.
The meet was Manhattan's last prior to the winter moratorium. The Indians will next take to the pool Jan. 8 in Lawrence at a triangular with Lawrence Free State and Shawnee Mission East.