The Manhattan High boys’ swim and dive team finished fourth Wednesday at the Topeka West Boys Invite with 325 points. Washburn Rural won the event with 461 points.
MHS recorded one win in the meet, which was its first of the season, as Mitchell Bunger won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.25.
The Indians also recorded several second-place finishes. Igor Sheshukov (54.78) finished behind Lansing’s Greyson Walker in the 100-yard freestyle. The Manhattan 200-yard freestyle relay team, composed of Sheshukov, Bunger, Chris Bedros and Payton Mills, also placed second in the event with a time of 1:41.46 behind Washburn Rural’s relay.
Diver Zeke Kohl finished second in the 1-meter dive, scoring a 174.15 to place behind Washburn Rural’s Marquel Russell.
MHS had three third-place finishes on the day, as well.
Bedros placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:03.69 to finish behind Seaman’s Colin O’Rourke and Turner’s Calvin Denson. Sheshukov finished in the same spot in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a time of 1:10.17 to finish behind Seaman’s Adin Florence and Washburn Rural’s Cordell Dimick.
The MHS 400-yard free relay team, which was formed by Bunger, Spencer Raw, Jacob Choi and Mills, was the final third-place finisher on the day. The team finished in 3:56.55, behind Washburn Rural’s team and Seaman’s team.
Manhattan’s next meet is Saturday, when it travels to Lansing for the Lansing Relay Meet.