The Manhattan High boys' swim and dive teams finished third in the Shawnee Mission South Tri Meet on Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center.
MHS had one first-place finisher on the day, as Mitchell Bunger won the 500-yard race with a time of 5:19.62. The Indians also had several second-place finishers: Zeke Kohl finished second in the 1-meter dive, Chris Bedros in the 100-yard butterfly and Igor Sheshukov in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Manhattan's third-place finishers included the team's 200-yard medley relay team, Bunger in the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard freestyle relay team, Payton Mills in the 100-yard backstroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay team.
The meet was Manhattan's last prior to the winter moratorium. The Indians will return to the pool Jan. 8 in Lawrence at a triangular against Lawrence Free State and Shawnee Mission East.