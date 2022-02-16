With just under 10 seconds remaining in overtime, Highland Park attempted to drive to the lane for a game-winning shot. However, it was blocked, by junior Collins Elumogo, and Manhattan got possession.
Senior Trey Holloway delivered the ball to senior Tate Brown who was wide open in transition, and he converted a layup as time expired as the Indians pulled off a thrilling 52-50 upset over Highland Park, the No. 4 team in Class 5A.
“Credit to Collins for stepping in there and blocking that shot and Trey on the pitch to Tate,” head coach Benji George said.
Highland Park had the lead at the end of the first quarter, 16-10, but Manhattan (6-11) was able to crawl back slowly in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 21-20 lead.
The Indians came out in the third quarter and created some distance from the Scots (12-3) on the scoreboard pushing the lead to 39-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Despite the advantage, George knew that it was not going to be easy to hold off the talented, fourth-ranked Scots.
“You know (Highland Park) is going to come out and get you,” George said. “You know they are going to come out and try to cause chaos. We were a little bit uncertain. That was the biggest thing — the uncertainty of what we were doing offensively.”
Junior Jack Wilson made two clutch free throws in overtime — Wilson led the team in scoring with 19 — which gave the Indians a 50-48 lead before Highland Park tied the game.
Brown was also big for the Indians offensively with 10 points, including the game winner.
In the fourth quarter, when the Scots began to cut into the deficit, turnovers became an issue for the Indians. The visitors began to elevate their tempo defensively and applied a press defense that gave the Indians fits, resulting in turnovers.
The turnovers really hurt the Indians as the Scots tied the game at 48-48 off a layup from a steal, and then another turnover with 13.4 seconds remaining allowed Highland Park to have the possession for the game-winning shot.
“A lot of respect for Coach Williams (and) Highland Park — a lot of pedigree,” George said. “They’ve got athletes from top to bottom. I thought we did a good job of establishing a flow during the third quarter.
“I know in the fourth quarter and overtime, we were not at our best offensively. We had way too many turnovers.”
But with the turnovers, George was still proud to achieve the win and said he needs to make adjustments late in games in the future.
“I told our guys in the locker room and said, ‘At the end of the day, the score says Manhattan 52, and Highland Park 50,” George said. “It is a two-point victory for Manhattan.
“We are going to celebrate that and feel good about it. I am going to be the man in the mirror and am going to go to work on how we can be better in those moments, because we have to be better in the fourth quarter with the lead, and I fully recognize that. The game should have been a more comfortable margin for us, but we stepped up and made a play when we needed to. We came away with a big win against a good league opponent.”
The Indians now travel to Washburn Rural (8-9) for a road game on Friday.