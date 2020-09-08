Cole Schmitt, a senior Midfielder, prepares to score a goal. The Manhattan High School Indians beat the Great Bend High School Panthers 6 to 1 on Tuesday.

Manhattan's Cole Schmitt prepares to score a goal Sept. 2 against Great Bend. Manhattan dropped to 1-2 on the season after Tuesday's loss to Dodge City.

 Staff photo by Abigail Compton

Manhattan High boys' soccer dropped to 1-2 on the season after losing an away game 2-1 to Dodge City Tuesday.

Manhattan opened the game's scoring when Connor Turner converted a corner attempt by Gabe Effiong with 22 minutes left in the first half. Dodge City waited until the second half to respond, when Erik Martinez evened the score at 1-1.

The deciding goal came on an Alan Lopez penalty kick, putting Dodge City ahead 2-1. Manhattan's next game will be Thursday, when the Indians travel to Derby.