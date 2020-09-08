Manhattan High boys' soccer dropped to 1-2 on the season after losing an away game 2-1 to Dodge City Tuesday.
Manhattan opened the game's scoring when Connor Turner converted a corner attempt by Gabe Effiong with 22 minutes left in the first half. Dodge City waited until the second half to respond, when Erik Martinez evened the score at 1-1.
The deciding goal came on an Alan Lopez penalty kick, putting Dodge City ahead 2-1. Manhattan's next game will be Thursday, when the Indians travel to Derby.