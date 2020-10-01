Following a disappointing loss Tuesday, the Manhattan boys' soccer team ended a busy week on a positive note with a 4-0 win on the road at Emporia.
Manhattan got on the scoreboard almost as soon as the game started, with forward Connor Turner punching in a goal off an assist from midfielder Cole Schmitt inside the game's opening minute. Just under 10 minutes later, Grant Snowden scored a goal of his own by way of a Gabe Effiong assist.
The Indians were able to turn in another goal before the half ended, as Easton Roberts netted a shot with 12:41 left in the half.
MHS scored the game's final goal with 33:31 left in the game, as Snowden secured his second score off a Schmitt assist.
The Indians are now 4-4-1 on the year. Manhattan's next game is Tuesday at home against Hayden.