Connor Turner took the ball near midfield and turned to attack.
The Manhattan High boys' soccer midfielder saw what appeared to be acres of of space in front of him. Oddly, as he continued to dribble, none of the Junction City defenders appeared interested in closing him down.
Turner's adversaries eventually realized their blunder when he was 30 yards from the goal. By then, it was too late.
Turner uncorked a shot with his right foot. The ball rocketed away, flying in a collision course for the cross bar before dipping suddenly into the back of the net. The Junction City goalkeeper could only watch in disbelief.
"It was kind of easy," Turner said. "The ball just kind of dipped, so it looked cool."
It was Turner's second goal of the first half. Before the period was over, he'd contribute to another goal with an assist to help lead Manhattan to a blowout 6-0 victory over the Blue Jays.
"I really just wanted to score and get the team started, get them confident," Turner said.
Turner's dominant half came on a night where Manhattan as a team dominated overall.
The difference in ability between the two sides was apparent from the start. Where Manhattan calmly passed their way through Junction City's pressure, the Blue Jays rarely had any time on the ball, clearing their lines more often than not to prevent turnovers in their own half.
Junction City's strategy of clearing the ball and counterattacking kept Manhattan at bay for awhile, as MHS didn't score through the game's first 15 minutes.
"We were just trying to be patient and let the game happen," Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said. "I was pretty pleased. I thought it took us awhile to get our shots going, so I was yelling at Connor to get some shots off."
Sanchez's belief in Turner stems from several long-range goals last season. With 23 minutes to go, the midfielder finally heeded his coach's calls.
With a defender hanging on his back, Turner laced a low shot toward the left post from just outside the 18-yard box. The ball snuck past the Junction City's keeper, off the post and into the back of the net.
Five minutes later, Turner scored his screamer of a goal from long range. Suddenly, Manhattan was up 2-0.
"He just had time, space and a good window," Sanchez said. "He can hit a ball. Last year, he had really good shots from outside and I don't think I've seen him hit any quite yet this year until today."
Sanchez hopes Turner's aggression translates to the rest of his team when it comes to taking chances on shots, as the Indians now sit at 3-3-1 on the season.
"It just draws in the back line a little more and opens things up behind them."
With nine minutes remaining in the first half, Turner made his way onto the scoresheet again, this time with an assist.
In similar fashion to his first two goals, Turner took the ball and dribbled into an attacking space. This time, a defender stepped into his path, forcing him to dribble to the outside to get past.
Turner dribbled his way inside the 18-yard box, forcing the Blue Jays to converge on him. As he neared the touchline, Turner cut the ball back across goal and onto the foot of forward Michael Ohler.
It was a simple tap-in from there.
Manhattan would add three more goals in the second half as further insult to injury, courtesy of Cole Schmitt, Graham Snowden and Amir Eshar. Junction City only had one decent chance in the game, with MHS goalkeeper Brent Thien parrying a shot out of bounds with nine minutes of regulation left.
For Sanchez, much of the second half revolved around ensuring his team remains fresh moving forward by utilizing substitutions. The Indians face a quick turnaround, playing Dodge City at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.
"I think we have 26 kids on our roster, so I think we have plenty of guys to play," Sanchez said. "That's what we were looking for, so we made sure to get (the substitutes) plenty of time and give some guys some rest, especially the guys we're going to use tomorrow."
For the players, Turner hopes the team can use Monday's dominance to establish confidence as the team moves forward.
"It's JC, so we always try to possess," Turner said. "We know it's gonna be, not necessarily an easy game, but just a game we can get past. Today is practically just a practice day for tomorrow."
MANHATTAN 6
JUNCTION CITY 0
Scoring
First half
MHS — Turner (23:25)
MHS — Turner (18:50)
MHS — Ohler from Turner (9:20)
Second half
MHS — Cole Schmitt (39:27)
MHS — Graham Snowden (37:48)
MHS — Eshar from Effiong (26:12)