The Manhattan High boys' soccer team rode an eight-goal second half to a 9-1 win Thursday over Highland Park. MHS is now 7-5-1 on the season.
Manhattan's lone goal is came with just over a minute remaining before halftime. Cole Schmitt netted the opening score off an assist from Pierce Holborn.
The Indians' next goal came off the foot of Gabe Effiong with just over 29 minutes remaining in the game. Cade Cameron extended Manhattan's lead to 3-0 eight minutes later.
Gedrick Comiso scored just 17 seconds after Cameron's goal to make the score 4-0. Alex Boyle scored Manhattan's fifth goal with 17:37 left in the game.
Grant Snowden scored his first goal of the game just 36 seconds later. He went on to score the game's eighth and ninth goals within the next 10 minutes to complete a half trick.
Comiso scored the game's sixth goal with just over 16 minutes remaining in the game. Highland Park's only goal came with 11:43 left in the game.
Manhattan High's next game will be at home against Topeka West on Monday.