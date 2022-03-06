DERBY — Tate Brown needed another moment.
While the rest of his teammates excitedly waited in the locker room for Manhattan High head coach Benji George to finish his radio interview after the Indians’ 61-45 win over five seed Derby in the sub-state championship game on Saturday, Brown stepped away and stood in the doorway of the gym and stared out onto the court.
Brown stood wide-eyed and somewhat dazed, as if almost in shock. A slight smile started to creep across his face.
“I was just realizing that this actually happened,” Brown said. “Everyone thought it was going to be an easy win for Derby, it was going to be this-or-that for Derby. And we came in here and we proved them wrong. This one was just so personal to me, so I had to take another little last breath of it.”
Saturday’s game was personal for Brown. The senior shooting guard grew up in Derby before moving to Manhattan and knew a lot of the guys wearing white and green at the other end of the court.
He knew them well enough, in fact, that some trash talk had ensued in the days leading up to the game.
“That’s just the game of basketball,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of dog mentality and gabbing back and forth. It’s what it’s all about.”
Every single Manhattan player came into Saturday’s game juiced and laser-focused. Brown was doubly so.
“We had a mindset that we were coming in here and we’re stealing the show,” Brown said. “We’re coming in here, getting one on the road and moving on to state. We wanted to be straightforward with it. We didn’t want to have any doubt going in or coming out.”
The senior had a huge day, leading all players with 14 points including a huge six points in the first quarter when the Indians were fighting for position.
The game in itself was simple.
Both teams traded punches throughout the first two and a half quarters before Manhattan ran away with the game, outscoring Derby 34-8 in the final 12 minutes of the game.
Derby led by as much as four in the first half and five in the second before the Indians ran away with the whole thing. The Panthers attempted to press Manhattan which initially worked.
The Indians turned the ball over five times in the first quarter before finding a groove offensively.
“We knew it was going to be all about handling pressure, and after the first two minutes when we adjusted to the speed of the game, I thought we did a phenomenal job of handling pressure,” George said. “They didn’t get rewarded with the turnovers they wanted and with that, their pressure lessened up a little bit. We were able to run our stuff and share the basketball and make shots. I thought we did everything well.”
The Indians’ defense was impeccable down the stretch. Derby managed several 3s in the first half, led by Dallas Metzger who had four total and three in the first half. They hit just five shots in the final two quarters.
“I think, hands down, this was our best defensive performance of the year,” George said. “The fact that we played both defenses and we played both defenses really, really well. It kept them off balance and I thought it frustrated them. I started to hear it mid-second quarter. They started bickering a little bit. I let our players know that. I thought we were a tougher basketball team, I really did.”
Meanwhile, the Indians hot shooting streak continued, connecting on seven shots from beyond the arc including two each in the second half from Brown and junior Cole Coonrod.
Manhattan’s lead stretched to 19 in the fourth quarter as nine points in the final period from junior forward Jack Wilson punctuated the momentous win.
“The game honored toughness tonight,” George said. “We were tough enough to get stops, we were tough enough to handle pressure, we were tough enough to make shots.”
Wilson had 13 points and Coonrod had 12 to round out the Indians’ double-digit scorers.
The Indians are now headed to state.
They came into sub-state as losers of their last two games with a fairly lopsided record and the 13 seed in the west half of the Class 6A bracket.
Manhattan won just three games in the months of December and January.
But none of that matters now. After upsetting the four and five seeds of the bracket in the span of just a couple of days, Manhattan is one of eight teams in 6A alive and kicking.
“The months of December and January, that’s on me,” George said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting the team to win games. Fortunately, it’s a long season and we were able to stay the course. I’ve listed our numbers from our last nine games in our locker room and I told our team, I’d take every one of those numbers over nine games every year. We look like a confident and proud basketball team.”
The Indians’ underdog persona will carry on into next week when they travel down to Koch Arena for the 6A state tournament.
Manhattan will open versus top-seed Lawrence Free State on Thursday at 2 p.m.