Mother Nature continues to have her way with the Manhattan High basketball teams’ schedules.
The boys’ and girls’ teams, scheduled to play Tuesday in Topeka against Highland Park, had both games postponed because of the frigid temperatures in the area.
The boys’ game was tentatively rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The girls’ contest will be held Monday.
Prior to Tuesday, the girls’ team already had another game affected this week. The girls’ originally were slated to host Seaman on Monday. That game was postponed because Seaman did not have classes Monday.
The game was contested Wednesday in Manhattan.
The MHS boys’ team (8-7) is on a two-game win streak, and boasts victories in three of its past four outings.
The girls’ team (7-8) is an inverse, entering Wednesday on a two-game losing streak, with three defeats in its last four contests.