The Manhattan High boys fell short again, this time in the consolation semifinal round of the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City versus Goddard Eisenhower on Friday afternoon.
The Indians found themselves within a point with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but a 7-0 run led to a 54-45 defeat.
Manhattan led 4-3 early, but a 12-1 Eisenhower lead gave the Tigers firm control early in the game.
The Indians responded with a 10-2 run of their own to cut Eisenhower’s lead to three, 22-19, at the half.
“I’m proud that we responded with some resiliency when we got down early,” Manhattan High head coach Benji George said in a postgame radio interview. “Especially with some things that didn’t go our way. We could’ve packed it in.”
Manhattan managed to get within one-possession multiple times in the second half but never managed to retake the lead.
The Indians got within two at 29-27 in the third quarter, but a Tiger three kept Eisenhower out front and then, several minutes later, Manhattan was within two again, 39-37, but a technical foul on Ethan Holloway gave the Tigers the momentum to pull back away.
With under five minutes to play, Manhattan managed one final time trim the Tiger lead down. The Indians got within a point, 42-41, but Eisenhower scored on its next three possession to push the lead to eight.
“Give them some credit,” George said. “As we clawed our way back into the game, they’d hit a big shot or get a big rebound which kept us at bay.”
Manhattan struggled shooting the ball all night, ending the game with a 32.1% mark on a 17-of-53 clip including going 0-17 from behind the arc.
“The reality is, the name of the game is basketball,” George said. “You’ve got to make baskets. When you go 0-17 for from 3 and have your worst free throw shooting night of the season and you struggle around the rim, then solutions are tough to come by.”
Manhattan went 11-21 from the free throw line.
Junior Jack Wilson was the lone double-figures finisher for Manhattan with 12 points which led all scorers.
Eisenhower’s Owen Rush had 11 and Caleb Conyers had 10.
The Indians will have one final shot at a win in the tournament Saturday at noon. They’ll play either Wichita East (3-6) or Olathe East (2-8).
That game started after this paper went to press.
“We just need to stay together,” George said. “We can’t turn on each other. The collective group in the locker room need to be the ones who believe right now and we just need to do whatever we can to put some wind in our sails and try to go home on the right side of the ledger.”
EISENHOWER 54,
MANHATTAN 45
Eisenhower (4-6) – Owen Rush 4-11 2-2 11, Caleb Conyers 3-6 4-6 10, Cade Friend 2-7 3-6 8, Nathan Purkey 3-6 0-0 8, Logan Libel 3-4 1-1 7, Jason McCarty 2-5 0-1 6, Carson Roy 1-2 0-1 2, Jaden Roth 1-2 0-0 2, James Rackley 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Omli 0-4 0-0 0. Total: 19-50 8-17 54.
Manhattan (2-8) – Jack Wilson 5-13 2-2 12, Trey Holloway 2-4 3-6 7, Cole Coonrod 2-6 3-4 7, Dre Delort 2-4 1-3 5, Tate brown 2-10 0-1 4, Collins Elumogo 1-5 2-2 4, Cade Perkins 1-6 0-1 2, Tanner Dowling 1-2 0-0 2, Tyler Gagnon 0-1 0-0 0. Total: 17-53 11-21 45.
3-pointers– Eisenhower 7 (Purkey 2, McCarty 2, Friend, Libel, Rush), Manhattan 0.
Maize
The Manhattan High boys basketball team had a rough outing to open the The Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday.
Indians ran afoul of Maize, a team that came into the tournament ranked fifth in Class 5A, falling 62-40. 61 of the Eagles points were scored in the first three quarters.
Manhattan only trailed by four coming out of the first quarter but a 21-9 2nd quarter gave Maize a 35-19 lead at the half.
That lead grew even larger after a 26-8 third quarter for Maize which extended its lead to 61-27.
Manhattan outscored Maize 13-1 in the fourth quarter.
The Indians struggled to shoot the ball, ending the night going 12-for-41 for 29.3%.
Maize scored 23 points off of 15 Manhattan turnovers including 11 steals.
Junior Jack Wilson was the lone Indian to reach double-figures, leading all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Cole Coonrod had 9 points.
Four Maize players reached double-figures including Mason Belcher who led the Eagles with 13. Tay Williams, Jaden Gustafson and Avery Johnson all had 10 points.
MAIZE 62,
MANHATTAN 40
Maize (8-1) – Mason Belcher 4-4 2-2 13, Jaden Gustafson 3-5 4-8 10, Tay Williams 4-4 1-2 10, Avery Johnson 3-8 4-5 10, Kyle Grill 2-6 3-4 9, Sam Schmidt 3-4 2-2 8, Alan Hanna 1-3 0-0 2, Jaxon Booth 0-1 0-0 0, Nick Reyes 0-3 0-0 0, Charles Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Total: 20-42 16-23 62.
Manhattan (2-6) – Jack Wilson 5-7 4-4 14, Cole Coonrod 2-7 3-4 9, Dre Delort 1-2 2-2 4, Keenan Schartz 1-5 2-2 4, Tanner Dowling 1-3 0-0 3, Tyler Gagnon 1-1 0-0 3, Trey Holloway 0-0 1-2 1, Cade Perkins 0-6 0-0 0, Collins Elumogo 0-3 0-0 0. Total: 12-41 12-14 40.
3-pointers– Maize 6 (Belcher 3, Grill 2, Williams), Manhattan 4 (Coonrod 2, Dowling, Gagnon).