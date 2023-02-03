TOPEKA — Manhattan took the game down to the wire in a gritty 51-48 loss to Topeka-Hayden on Friday night.
Defense and physicality reigned supreme in a low-scoring battle between the two teams.
Manhattan, who came into the game on a three-game skid, came out dull in the first three minutes allowing Hayden to jump in front, 6-2. Manhattan’s offense responded with a 12-6 run. 6-foot-6 senior Jack Wilson led the Indians with five points, while junior Jason Kim had four.
Manhattan held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Notre Dame football-signee Joe Otting had nine of Hayden’s 12 points.
The second quarter was just as tight as the first. Efficient shooting, terrific interior play and hounding defense from both squads kept the game close.
It was a battle of the big men, with Wilson and Otting brutalizing each other in the paint. Wilson finished the first half with nine points, and Otting finished with 11.
Luckily for Manhattan, Hayden hurt themselves when the Indians gave them opportunities at the free-throw line in the first half. The Wildcats shot a brutal 4-of-11 from the charity stripe.
With a 24-24 tie at the halftime break, Hayden shot 53% (9-of-17) from the field, while Manhattan shot 43% (9-of-21).
The scoring was sparse for both teams in the third quarter. In the 3:56 of the period, Hayden outscored Manhattan 4-3.
Manhattan gained its first lead since its 6-0 run in the first quarter with a Landon Knopp 3-poiner with 29.9 left in the third quarter.
The Indians had some momentum as they entered the timeout before the fourth quarter started.
After a 4-0 Manhattan run from four points from Wilson, Hayden responded with a 5-0 run before Manhattan took a timeout halting Hayden’s momentum at the 4:12 mark of the final quarter.
Hayden couldn’t be stopped. The Wildcats shot a perfect 5-of-5 in the fourth quarter and got in front again with a 46-41 lead over Manhattan with 2:01 left in the game, the largest of the night.
With Manhattan down by six points after a Hayden free throw, the Indians got the ball to Knopp in the far right corner, and he drilled the shot with 56.0 left in the game. The Indians decreased the deficit to 48-45.
Hayden and Manhattan got tied up on a loose ball with 29.2 seconds with the Wildcats leading 48-45. The tie-up led to both squads getting charged with technical fouls, adding spice to the ending.
Hayden’s Jacob Padilla hit both of his free throws while Wilson hit just one of two for the Indians, putting MHS down four.
With a 50-48 Hayden lead with 12 seconds left, Manhattan was forced to foul. Padilla was sent to the line again and hit just one of his free throws.
Manhattan had an opportunity to tie at the buzzer Knopp was unable to make the shot, and Hayden walked away with the win.
Jack Wilson led the Indians with 19 points.
HAYDEN 51, MANHATTAN 48
Hayden (7-6) — 12; 12; 9; 18; – 51
Manhattan (8-7) — 14; 10; 10; 14; – 48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Manhattan — Wilson 19 (8-14), Knopp 8 (3-6), Kim 6 (1-6), Elumogo 5 (1-3), Delort 3 (1-4), Braxmeyer 3 (1-3), Schartz 2 (1-1), McNabb 0 (0-1), Stanard 0 (0-1). Totals – Total: 48 (16-39).
Hayden — Otting 14 (7-9), Muller 9 (3-7), Padilla 7 (2-5), Cameron 6 (3-3), McGibboney 5 (1-4), Ham 4 (2-3), Ridley 3 (1-3), Colboch 3 (1-2). Total: 51 (20-36).