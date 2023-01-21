01072023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-3
Manhattan High head boys’ basketball coach Benji George signals a play to his team during Junction City’s 53-46 win on Jan. 6, at Junction City. The Indians fell 61-39 to St. James Academy in the championship of the McPherson Invitational Tournament on Saturday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A successful run at the McPherson Invitational Tournament ended on a sour note for the Manhattan High boys Saturday night.

The Indians came out cold and were blitzed early by St. James Academy, which claimed its first McPherson Invitational championship by steamrolling Manhattan 61-39.