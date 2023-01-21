A successful run at the McPherson Invitational Tournament ended on a sour note for the Manhattan High boys Saturday night.
The Indians came out cold and were blitzed early by St. James Academy, which claimed its first McPherson Invitational championship by steamrolling Manhattan 61-39.
The Indians couldn’t buy a bucket for the first five minutes of the championship game and fell behind 18-0 before Cole Coonrod broke the ice with two free throws. The Indians played the Thunder about even the rest of the way but never threatened to reduce the sizable deficit.
“You can’t anticipate (starting that poorly),” Manhattan coach Benji George said. “Nights when the ball hasn’t been going through the hoop early, our defense has done a good job of stabilizing us until we start to click offensively. But tonight, we were sluggish defensively. (St. James) got in such a rhythm offensively early and we weren’t seeing the ball through. Against a talented team like that, it can snowball on you in a hurry.”
St. James improved to 10-2 by winning all three of their games in McPherson. The Thunder reached the championship by beating Blue Valley West 76-56, then edging Free State 60-58. St. James entered the tournament ranked fourth in 5A.
The Thunder came out red hot behind a dynamic duo of seniors Gabe Sydzyik and Brian Hawthorne. The two accounted for 24 points in the first half, far outdistancing Manhattan’s 15.
St. James cooled off after hitting 5-9 from behind the arc in the first quarter, but still shot 55 percent from the field in the first half. Manhattan, meanwhile, made just 1-11 in the first quarter and hit just four field goals in the first half. They trailed 35-15 at halftime.
“I think we really struggled handling the physicality, around the box area especially," George said. "We’ve got to get better at going through bodies, the physicality of the game.
“They move the ball so well and (Hawthorne and Sydzyik) put so much pressure on you because they can score from all three levels. Not that you had to be perfect, but you had to be really locked in. They can make you pay. There’s no good option when you start to pick your poison.”
Warming up after halftime, Jason Kim led the Indians with nine points. Keenan Schartz added seven.
Despite the lopsided finale, the Indians bolstered their resume with a 42-40 win over Shawnee Mission East, followed by a 57-46 win over McPherson, one of the top teams in 4A.
“Recency bias aside, the most important thing is coming home a better basketball team than when we went,” George said. “There are some real positives to take from (the tournament). To beat McPherson on their home floor in that kind of environment. And, all in all, starting to gel as a team like we did in the first two games. We’re starting to become a player-led team, and that’s really what you want to happen at this time of the year. I think our players are tough enough to put tonight aside.
The tournament format and playing so many games away from Manhattan may have played into the Indians’ off night, George said.
“Third day of the tournament, that fatigue starts to set in, and I think we just didn’t do a good job of getting through that fatigue,” George said. “That just wasn’t who we are, and we’ve got to get past it and move on to (our next game, on Jan. 24, against) Emporia.
“We haven’t been home in five weeks. We’re due to play on our home floor and we’re excited to do that.”
Named to the McPherson Invitational All-Tournament Team were Manhattan seniors Collins Elumogo and Jack Wilson.
“Collins, the first night, held a guy averaging in the 20s to seven points. He impacted the game in so many ways. And then last night he put together such a complete game. So, I thought he was highly deserving.
“Jack is such a consistent force for us on both ends of the floor and around the glass. In the tournament he probably didn’t shoot it as well as we know he can, but he does so many great things for us.”
ST. JAMES 61, MANHATTAN 39
St. James (10-2) — 22; 13; 16; 10; — 61
Manhattan (8-4) — 6; 9; 14; 10; — 39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
St. James — Sydzyik 23 (6-13), Burritt 16 (5-7), Hawthorne 11 (3-8), Boydston 5 (2-3), Niesen 4 (2-4), Menghini 2 (1-1). Total: 61 (19-37).
Manhattan — Kim 9 (3-9), Schartz 7 (2-4), Wilson 5 (2-7), Braxmeyer 5 (1-1), Coonrod 4 (1-7), Knopp 3 (2-7), Elumogo 2 (0-5), McNabb 2 (1-2), Malone 2 (1-1). Total 39 (13-47)