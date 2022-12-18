WICHITA — Despite Manhattan minimizing the deficit to eight points at one point in the fourth quarter, Kapaun Mount Carmel controlled the game from the opening tipoff and cruised to give Manhattan a 70-52 road loss Friday.
Kapaun shot the ball very well in the first half. The Crusaders got to an early 8-0 lead and retained the lead throughout the first half. Kapaun held a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and then blew the game open in the second quarter.
“We were just a little bit shellshocked with the physicality from the game early on,” head coach Benji George said. “It took us a half to adjust to that. That first half, we just were not physical in the correct way to really compete around the glass. I thought around the rim in the paint we just really got a lesson taught to us. We are walking out of (this game) a better basketball team because we learned a little bit of what a man’s game it is at times. If we can internalize that and use it in our break practices, we will come out better off.”
Senior Jack Wilson got into foul trouble and was not able to play most of the second quarter. The Indians struggled to knock down shots and only scored six points in the second quarter. It was the opposite for the Crusaders as they shot the ball excellently throughout the game. The hosts took advantage of the Indians’ (6-1) lack of scoring in the second quarter to extend the lead to 34-18 at halftime.
“When Jack got into foul trouble, we did not do a very good job of weathering the storm after that in the second quarter,” George said. “We got to do a better job at that point. We were not good at late-clock situations. I think they got four or five (points) on us there. We did not buckle down defensively around the glass like we needed to. The accumulation of those little things added up.”
George credited Kapaun (5-0) on its splendid shooting as well as saying the defense needs to do a better job of defending.
“We needed to do a better job against really big bigs,” George said. “It is really not our bigs, it is our help. (Kapaun) is tough. Because if you do dig down, then you have to get out to their shooters on the perimeter and they definitely shot (the ball) well. I think being in their home gym helped a lot of that. We have got to do a better job of not just internalizing it and stomach it, but just say we got to be a little bit better at contesting shots and getting rebounds.
Manhattan did not back down in the second half, though. The Indians used a full-court press defense to cut the Crusaders’ lead to 50-42 with 5:51 remaining in the fourth quarter after the Crusaders led by as much as 21 midway through the third quarter.
“Looking back, I thought our press (defense) did bother (Kapaun) and we probably should have used it earlier on, but I am proud of how we competed harder in the second half,” George said. “We definitely adjusted just in terms of how physical and fast the game was. I thought everything picked up. I thought our bench energy and communication picked up in the second half. This is two games in a row now we have waited until halftime, and that has got to get fixed. We got to come out of the gates a little better.”
The Crusaders responded to the run the Indians were able to put together and regrew their lead to win by 18.
Kapaun had seven players score with three players, Will Anciaux (14), William Thengvall (21) and Max Keller (14), in double figures. Anciaux is a Kansas State football commit for the 2023 class.
After scoring just two points in the first half, Wilson scored nine points and Kim scored 12 in the second half. Kim led the Indians with 15 points, Wilson scored 11 and Dre Delort scored eight points.
As Manhattan heads into the Christmas break, George said this might be the first time in his career he is “praising the moratorium.”
“We need to get healthy,” George said. “We need to get right. I am excited for what our team is going to be and can be once we have everybody together; we just haven’t had it yet. I think this break will help us get right.”
When Manhattan returns from the break, it will be on the road at Junction City on Jan. 6.