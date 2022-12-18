12072022-mer-spt-mhsbbb-2
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Dre Delort, left, and Jason Kim double team Hays’ Jack Weimer during their game Dec. 6 in Manhattan. The Indians lost, 70-52, Saturday at Kapaun Mount Carmel.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

WICHITA — Despite Manhattan minimizing the deficit to eight points at one point in the fourth quarter, Kapaun Mount Carmel controlled the game from the opening tipoff and cruised to give Manhattan a 70-52 road loss Friday.

Kapaun shot the ball very well in the first half. The Crusaders got to an early 8-0 lead and retained the lead throughout the first half. Kapaun held a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and then blew the game open in the  second quarter.