Manhattan High bowling hosted a triangular at Little Apple Lanes with Topeka-Hayden and Washington County Monday and the boys came away with first overall while the girls ended the day with the top individual bowler.
The Manhattan boys finished first with team score of 2,470 followed by 2,248 by Hayden and 2,003 by Washington County.
Eli Kunz led the Manhattan boys with a 619 (211-170-238) series score which was good for second overall.
Jaden Lang finished second on the Indians and third overall with 604 (203-210-191) and Jayden Moreno finished third on the team and fourth overall with 602 (155-169-278). Landon Ott finished with 558 (199-217-142), Nick Murph put up 492 (133-147-212) and Juan Avila rounded things out with a 486 (134-186-166).
On the girls' side, Manhattan finished third with a team score of 1,544 behind Hayden (1,798) and Washington County (1,545).
Manhattan's Grace Radi led the field, finishing first with a series score of 542 (152-202-188), breaking a 200-game score and 500-series score for the first time.
Bridgett McCoy finished second on the team with 341 (92-131-118), Abby Kenney finished third with a 330 (102-125-103), Liz Loveless finished fourth had a 326 (89-132-105) and Peyton Berry rounded things out in fifth with a 297 (90-100-107).