Manhattan High's boys' bowling team is on a roll. Thanks to a victory Thursday in Junction City, the team has won consecutive meets.
The Indians finished with a score of 2,509, well outpacing the hosts from Junction City (2,365). Hayden placed third (2,220), followed by Washington County (1,671) and Solomon (1,226).
Kyle Millett's total of 646 led the way in Manhattan's winning effort.
“The boys worked very well together today," MHS head coach Robert Regan said, "and have shown much improvement with every tournament."
Manhattan's girls' team came up just short of winning their second consecutive event as well. Instead, the girls' team settled for runner-up honors with its score of 2,137, finishing behind Junction City's 2,188.
Hayden was third in the girls' event with a score of 1,648. Washington County finished in fourth place with a score of 919 and Solomon took fifth with a score of 373.
Jasmine Bridges and Megan Whitson were neck and neck as the top bowler for the girls' team Thursday. Bridges' score of 575 narrowly edged out Whitson's 570.
MHS boys
Kyle Millett finished in first place with a score of 646.
Austin Bender finished in second place with a score of 626.
Evan Wasinger in third place finished with a score of 622.
Joey McClelland finished with a score of 609.
Luke Craft finished with a score of 546.
Nick Murph finished with a score of 461.
MHS girls
Jasmine Bridges finished in first place with a score of 575, and Megan Whitson finished in second place with a score of 570.
Ashlyn Dechant finished with a score of 524.
Kimberly Crawforth finished with a score of 451.
Dawson Mia finished with a score of 387.
Leah Reid finished with a score of 429.