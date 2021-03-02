TOPEKA — With 2:19 remaining in his Manhattan career, Owen Braxmeyer sulked toward the Indians’ bench, chose a seat and watched.
Braxmeyer watched as fellow senior Mason Reid made his final trek to the Manhattan sideline seconds later. He watched as future Indian playmaker Tate Brown sank two inconsequential free throws late. And he watched as Washburn Rural celebrate its 51-33 win on its home floor over MHS on Tuesday.
Braxmeyer likely will make plenty more basketball memories but never again for Manhattan. After Tuesday’s loss, the Indians (9-11) are part of his past.
“I was just thinking about my career here,” Braxmeyer said of his final bench stint. “It’s been pretty good, but obviously I didn’t want it to end.”
Braxmeyer finished with five points (11 fewer than his season average), but he wasn’t alone. Besides sophomore Cameron Carr, who scored 11 points via a series of difficult jumpers, no Indian scored in double figures. And in the game-deciding sequence, Manhattan struggled to find any semblance of scoring touch.
With 1:23 to play in the first quarter, Braxmeyer sank a 3-pointer to cut the Junior Blues’ lead to 16-10. Manhattan didn’t score again until Braxmeyer made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left in the half.
The total damage (or lack thereof): 9:22.7. The Indians failed to score for nine minutes and 22 seconds, which gave Washburn Rural (14-6) plenty of time to build a commanding lead.
With 4:31 to play in the first half, Jack Hutchinson extended the Junior Blues’ lead to 22-10 after driving about 80 feet for a layup off Carr’s missed jumper. Three minutes later, Jack Bachelor scored off an underhand bounce pass from Joe Berry.
And with eight seconds to play in the half, Bachelor converted a sky-high floater to extend the lead to 28-10. Hutchinson finished with a game-high 17 points. Berry added 12. And for the third time this season, Washburn Rural sent the Indians home unhappy.
“This building’s been rough on us,” Manhattan head coach Benji George said. “We just have a really hard time sustaining anything early in games.
“That’s on me. We weren’t ready for the physicality and the tenacity with which they played. We were shell-shocked for a half.”
Manhattan cut the deficit to 13 after Carr swished a 3-pointer with 3:30 to play in the third, but the Blues didn’t let up. They stretched their advantage as large as 22 on a Davan Brady layup with six minutes remaining. Brady finished with six points.
Now the Indians must look forward. They didn’t plan on their season ending so early, but plans are hard to make during a pandemic. George praised seniors Braxmeyer, Reid, Cade Wilson and Brett Wilcoxson for handling the challenges COVID-19 threw at them “as well as anyone could.”
Braxmeyer appreciated that perspective after the final buzzer, both from his coach and from his opponent. As he walked to the locker room, Braxmeyer made sure to stop and accept congratulations from Washburn Rural coach Kevin Muff, Bachelor and guard Josh Williams on a great career.
Then he walked through a high school gym’s tunnel for the last time as a player. The next time he attends an Indians basketball game, he’ll only be able to watch.
“It will be (weird),” Braxmeyer said. “Not being out there with my teammates, trying to get a win, especially against Washburn. It’ll be weird.”