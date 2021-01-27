Manhattan High head men’s basketball coach Benji George knew his team was going to have his hands full against Highland Park. Despite the Scots' 4-5 record entering Tuesday, George said he knew his team's next opponent was no pushover.
George proved prophetic Tuesday, as Highland Park handed Manhattan a 61-49 home loss.
“Credit to (Highland Park),” George said. “For (head) Coach (Michael) Williams’ group, this is probably the first complete game Highland Park has put together. Give credit to them. I thought their offense in the second half was good. We were trying to pressure. I thought they made timely free throws.”
And Williams wasn't even in the building Tuesday; assistant coach Rob Brown led the Scots to the victory in Williams' absence.
Manhattan (3-4) got on the board with a 3-pointer, but Highland Park’s offense ultimately was too much for the Indians to handle.
The Scots went on an 8-0 run to take an early 8-3 lead. Along with Highland Park’s efficient offense, Manhattan struggled to put the ball in the basket in the first quarter. That gave Highland Park a 17-5 lead at the end of the opening period.
More shots fell for the Indians in the second quarter; the problem was, Highland Park didn't slow down, either. The visitors went into halftime with a 28-14 lead.
Brown was thrilled to see his team finally string together consistent possessions offensively.
“We have struggled out of the gate in games over the course of this season (so) far,” Brown said. “That has been the goal (each game), something we have been harping on. To see our (players) respond in the way that we did in the first quarter, that is a plus for us. I have felt like we have underachieved so far (this season) and have not lived up to our capability. (It was great) to show glimpses of what we are capable of doing.”
Forward C.J. Powell was huge for Highland Park. Powell led all scorers with 27 points, and he came through whenever the Scots needed a play Tuesday.
“That is the C.J. Powell that we have known is there,” Brown said. “He is an all-state, all-league, all-City player. He had not lived up to that so far this year. He was in a slump, so to be able to see positive things from him and him being a dominant force (down low), that (means good things) for us going forward, because we are going to need him over the stretch of these next 10 games.”
Despite the Scots' 28-14 lead at halftime, Brown knew the game wasn't anywhere close to over. He said his team needed to play another complete half to leave with a win.
“The reality is (Manhattan High) is a well-coached team,” Brown said. “Coach George does an amazing job with (his team) and the Manhattan pedigree. We expected (Manhattan) to (make a comeback). We knew that coming into (the second half) was that they were going to make a run. The biggest thing for us was to sustain (the lead) when they did make that run: making sure to stay calm. Slow it, stop it and then go on a run of our own and make sure that we just do what we can to get that lead stretched back out."
Brown's analysis was spot on, as the Indians came out of halftime with a spark to begin trimming the deficit.
The Scots turned the ball over and failed to make a basket in the early portion of the third quarter, and Manhattan beginning to find its rhythm offensively. The Indians cut the Scots' lead to 28-24. Manhattan’s leading scorer on the night, Owen Braxmeyer, knocked down a 3-pointer and knocked down other shots to draw closer to Highland Park.
“At halftime, we (told our players) to cut (the deficit) to seven,” George said. “And we did that within two minutes. (Our players) did everything we asked of them, it's just that basketball is a hard game when the ball doesn’t go through the net. From our lack of practice time, that is where it is going to show: on the offensive end of the floor. We just need time on the floor together. Time to build some contiguity. We just have not had that yet."
Braxmeyer tied his season-high in points, scoring 24 points for the second time, and he was the driving force for the Indians' offense in the second half.
“(His performance) inspired some other things, too,” George said. “I really like what I am seeing from him in the moments between the moments where we are coming out of a timeout. He is telling his teammates, ‘Hey, shoot it if you are open.’ And ‘Hey, let's get the next one.’ I think when your lead guy is having that kind of approach it lifts everybody up. Not only did he lift everybody up with his play, I thought his leadership was good tonight, and that is going to help us through these adverse moments.”
After the Indians cut the Scots' advantage to 28-24, the visitors went on an 8-0 run to extend the lead back to double digits, 36-24.
The Indians clawed back within single digits, 36-29, and then Jai’Shaun Roberts had a key possession for the Scots. Roberts dribbled along the top left side of the key behind the 3-point line, and took his time before he nailed a step-back 3-pointer to put the Scotts up 39-29.
“(That shot) was huge,” Brown said of Roberts, who finished with 14 points. “Everyone can be the frontrunner scorer when things are going well. He did not shoot it well in the first half. He is our leading scorer. To be able to sustain that effort, and be mindful and mentally tough enough to endure a slow start ... (was huge)."
After Roberts' triple, the Indians never seriously threatened again in the 14-point setback.
Even so, George was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I think credit a lot goes to our players,” George said. “As much as I hate to lose — and it burns me up inside — I thought our effort was phenomenal. We were so coachable. We just never got the ball through the next in the first half to get the confidence going. In the third quarter, I thought we finally developed some confidence. Credit to our guys. We said, 'Cut (Highland Park's lead) to seven,' and they did right away. That is all I ask: that they continue to be coachable when we are having those adverse moments.”
Brown said Tuesday's win might prove beneficial down the road as well.
“(This win) is huge,” Brown said. “This is not the easiest place to get a win at. Our kids do not understand that as much as us old-school guys who have played around the state for a while. We know how tough this place is. That is big, to be on the road, and to play the right way. To come into a hostile environment with a (good) coach and a good team, we hope we can build on this win going forward for the next stretch of the season.”