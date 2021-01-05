The Manhattan High boys' basketball program has put a pause on team activities due to an uptick of coronavirus cases within the program.
MHS athletic director Mike Marsh confirmed Tuesday night that the varsity and junior varsity teams will both stay away from the court until Jan. 14. The MHS freshman boys' basketball team, as well as the entire Manhattan girls' basketball program, will be allowed to continue practicing.
The pause means that both the MHS varsity boys' and girls' basketball games on Friday against Highland Park have been canceled.
Marsh said the boys' basketball program is experiencing "a mixture of both" when it comes to positive cases and contact tracing. Marsh did not comment on what will happen on Tuesday, when both the boys' and girls' basketball teams are set to travel to Washburn Rural.
"It's not anything anybody wants to do and it's not any single person's fault," Marsh said. "It just is what it is when dealing with things right now."