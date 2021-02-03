After last week's loss to Washburn Rural, Manhattan High needed a big night from Owen Braxmeyer on Tuesday. Not only did Braxmeyer provide that, but he made key plays down the stretch, too.
It added up to a bounce-back win for Manhattan, topping Topeka High 61-53 at home.
Braxmeyer, who led all scorers on night with 25 points, played a starring role in the Indians' (5-5) victory.
“I think (Braxmeyer) realized — as great players should — that this was a night that he was going to have to put the team on his back,” Manhattan head coach Benji George said. “And he did that. He kind of carried us to the finish line.
"I thought he (carried us), not just with his free throws and his effort, but I thought he (carried us) in our timeouts, and the team connected to get us through our adverse moments. I thought his leadership was really good. It was just one of those nights. That is what great players do. They see what you need, and they give it to the team.”
Topeka head coach Eric King had high praise for Braxmeyer, too.
“It was tough to (defend him),” King said. “He goes to the rim hard. He is a good player. He plays right, and puts the team on his back.”
Manhattan got off to a quick start in the first quarter as the hosts took a 10-4 lead. But Topeka responded with a run of its own to tie the game at 12 near the end of the period. The Trojans eventually took a 15-12 lead at the end of the quarter.
“We upped our defensive intensity,” King said. “We really did not do anything different. I got out of our triangle zone (defense) in between there — triangle two. Really, we just upped our tempo.”
The Trojans’ (2-10) run continued into the second quarter.
Manhattan was in a shooting slump from the end of the first quarter into the second quarter. The Indians did not record a basket in the second quarter until 5:38 remained, which cut the Trojans’ lead to 18-14.
The Indians’ shooting slump gave head coach Benji George heartache.
“We need to learn to show up ready to play,” George said.
“It did not feel like we were incredibly enthused to play (all) 32 minutes. Some of that is just a young team learning what the grind of a season is. The first quarter in general has been a (bad quarter) for us. We have struggled in the first quarter of games (this season). We need to figure that out. We changed our pregame warmup. I don’t know. We continue to talk to (our guys) about showing up ready to play.”
After the teams swapped the lead multiple times in the second period, Manhattan held a one-point advantage, 27-26, at the half.
The hosts stretched their lead to 32-28, but that was the most they could distance themselves from the scrappy Trojan squad.
The Indians remained up by two, 39-37, as the third quarter came to an end.
George wasn't satisfied.
“I don’t think our transition defense was very good at times,” George said. “The ball got ahead of us too easily. A lot of that was just getting back (on defense) and getting ready. And at times we were not back and ready. I just do not think we guarded the ball very well. I am not sure if that if fatigue creeping in, or a matter of losing the habits. We got to guard the ball better. The nights we have been great defensively, we guarded the ball really well. I thought we could have been better at (guarding the ball) tonight.”
Cameron Carr got the fourth started with a 3-pointer to give the Indians a five-point lead at 42-37. The visitors trimmed the deficit to 42-41. Cade Perkins pushed it back to four on a 3-pointer. A bucket from Braxmeyer extended the lead to 47-41.
The Trojans did not get discouraged, though. The visitors kept the game close and got a clutch 3-pointer from senior Isiah Esquibel to draw within two, 53-51, with 1:58 remaining.
King called a timeout to encourage his team to keep up the run and to limit turnovers.
But Braxmeyer was too much for the Trojans to handle.
Out of the timeout Braxmeyer got to the free throw line and made both to move the score to 55-51. The Trojans got a bucket to come within two points (55-53) again with only 1:20 to go.
Turnovers haunted the Trojans the rest of the way, though, and the hosts capitalized, converting at the free throw line to seal the victory.
King said his team competed well and kept itself in the game until the final minute — but acknowledged it wasn't good enough.
“We competed pretty good,” King said. “We need to rebound and do some things different. We had too many turnovers that helped (Manhattan) stay away from us. (Manhattan) has a good team. They are well coached. They have a leader (in Braxmeyer), and they play hard. We needed to take care of the ball and play better defense, and we need to play with more heart and desire.”
George was pleased with how his team played down the stretch.
“I liked that we were able to force a few turnovers (near the end),” George said. “I still think we gave up a few too many easy (points). We have a huge luxury of being able to learn from a win, and we got to learn from those moments. I thought we did well capitalizing in transition off our turnovers, and Owen kept putting the metal to the pedal for us.”
Next up: Friday's game at rival Junction City, which will tip off at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Blue Jays will enter on a two-game losing streak, falling to T-High (62-45) last week and Seaman (61-55) on Tuesday.
Manhattan won the first meeting with Junction City, 58-48, at home on Dec. 15.
George plans to give his team a day off Wednesday before hitting the ground running Thursday.
He said Friday's game with the Blue Jays (6-7) will "be a battle."
Par for the course for a rivalry game.
"We've got to throw the records out of the window," George said. "We are both near .500, but you've just got to throw that out of the window and go battle, as every game against Junction is.”