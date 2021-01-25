Manhattan High’s boys’ basketball team used a balanced scoring effort and a dominant second-half defensive effort to down Shawnee Heights, 62-55 in the championship game of the McPherson Invitational in McPherson on Saturday.
Three players scored in double figures for the Indians: Owen Braxmeyer and Cade Perkins tied for the game high, with 16 points apiece, while Cameron Carr added 12. Braxmeyer notched a double-double, as he also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds in the victory. Following Saturday’s win, he won the tournament’s most valuable player award. Carr also was named to the all-tournament team.
The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Indians cut the deficit in half by the break, trailing 29-26 as they jogged into the locker room.
MHS took control in the third period, outscoring Shawnee Heights 22-7. The Indians also won the fourth quarter, 19-17.
Manhattan’s defense shut down Shawnee Heights in the final two quarters. After the Thunderbirds nailed 40.7% (11 of 27) of their shot attempts in the first half, they combined to go only 9-for-31 (29%) from the field in the third and fourth periods.
MHS gave Shawnee no quarter from beyond the 3-point line in the second half, as the Thunderbirds hit a woeful 13.3% (2-for-15) of their long-range attempts.
MHS finished 2-0 at the tournament.
Manhattan clinched its spot in the championship game after topping the hosts from McPherson, 61-53, on Jan. 18.