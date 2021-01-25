Owen Braxmeyer (right) hugs B.J. Young after defeating Wichita West

In this file photo from last year, Owen Braxmeyer (right) hugs B.J. Young after the team’s win over Wichita West. Braxmeyer scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Saturday’s 62-55 victory over Shawnee Heights in the championship game of the McPherson Invitational. Braxmeyer won tournament’s most valuable player award.

Manhattan High’s boys’ basketball team used a balanced scoring effort and a dominant second-half defensive effort to down Shawnee Heights, 62-55 in the championship game of the McPherson Invitational in McPherson on Saturday.

Three players scored in double figures for the Indians: Owen Braxmeyer and Cade Perkins tied for the game high, with 16 points apiece, while Cameron Carr added 12. Braxmeyer notched a double-double, as he also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds in the victory. Following Saturday’s win, he won the tournament’s most valuable player award. Carr also was named to the all-tournament team.

The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Indians cut the deficit in half by the break, trailing 29-26 as they jogged into the locker room.

MHS took control in the third period, outscoring Shawnee Heights 22-7. The Indians also won the fourth quarter, 19-17.

Manhattan’s defense shut down Shawnee Heights in the final two quarters. After the Thunderbirds nailed 40.7% (11 of 27) of their shot attempts in the first half, they combined to go only 9-for-31 (29%) from the field in the third and fourth periods.

MHS gave Shawnee no quarter from beyond the 3-point line in the second half, as the Thunderbirds hit a woeful 13.3% (2-for-15) of their long-range attempts.

MHS finished 2-0 at the tournament.

Manhattan clinched its spot in the championship game after topping the hosts from McPherson, 61-53, on Jan. 18.