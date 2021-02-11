Manhattan High's boys' basketball team got off to a strong start Wednesday night against Topeka High, with a 24-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Topeka outscored the Indians in the last three quarters, including 17-10 in the fourth. But Manhattan held off the Trojans’ comeback attempt for a 59-56 victory in Topeka.
Owen Braxmeyer led Manhattan (7-7) in scoring with 22 points. Two other players scored double digits for the Indians: Cade Perkins had 11 points and Cameron Carr finished with 10 points.
The Trojans (2-13) were led in scoring by Jalen Smith's 22 points. Jayden Leesman had 16 points.
After only scoring nine points in the opening period, Topeka improved in the second quarter, putting 16 points on the board. Manhattan did not slow down offensively, though. The visitors scored 14 points in the period and took a 38-25 lead into halftime.
Topeka made up some ground on Manhattan in the third quarter, outscoring the Indians 14-11.
The Trojans' fourth-quarter rally came up just short, as MHS escaped with a three-point win on the road.
MHS has a quick turnaround, hosting Emporia at home Friday.
The two teams squared off last week, with the Indians cruising to a 59-35 win in Emporia.