Through their first two meets of the season, the Manhattan High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are still undefeated.
Both teams took home first place in Saturday’s Emporia Cross Country Invitational behind strong performances from several runners. The boys’ team finished with 32 points, 33 points ahead of No. 2 Maize, while the girls’ team finished with 22 points, 13 points ahead of No. 2 St. James Academy.
Jenna Keeley led the girls’ team once again, finishing the race in 19:14.8 for her second individual first-place finish in as many weeks. MHS had three other top-10 finishes, with Amelia Knopp (20:47.8) taking third, Haley Henningson (21:27.7) placing seventh and Halle Gaul (21:45.0) finishing 10th.
On the boys’ side, Daniel Harkin took home the individual title as he finished the race in 15:52.8. The Indians had three other runners finish inside the top 10, with Sean Anderson (16:59.2) crossing the line in fifth, Ben Mosier (17:10.9) finishing sixth and Max Bowyer (17:14.1) earning seventh.
Manhattan will next run at Rim Rock in Lawrence on Sept. 26.