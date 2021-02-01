The Manhattan boys’ and girls’ bowling teams both held serve at home in a quad meet Monday at Little Apple Lanes.
Both squads finished in first place and recorded total scores above 2,000.
The girls' team posted a final score of 2,200, while the boys' team had finished at 2,444.
In the boys’ competition, Emporia placed second with a score of 2,309, Hayden took third with 2,185 and Washington County ended in fourth with 1,341.
In the girls’ competition, Emporia took runner-up honors with a score of 1,913, Hayden finished third with 1,844 and Washington County came home in fourth with 959.
MHS girls' team
Jasmine Bridges finished in first place with a score of 592.
“Jasmine threw the ball today,” Manhattan head coach Robert Regan said. “She started off strong. She kind of fell off a little bit, but she did very well.”
Megan Whitson finished in second with a score of 535.
“Megan also threw the ball well today,” Regan said. “She averages more than (535), but overall, she threw the ball pretty good. She didn’t get as many strikes as she usually does, but she did pick up spares.”
Ashlyn Dechant finished in fourth with a score of 526, and Kimberly Crawfort ended in fifth with a score of 514.
Alexa Arnwine took seventh with a score of 482, and Leah Reid finished in 11th place with a score of 439.
MHS boys' team
Austin Bender was the high scorer for the Indians, finishing at 631. Luke Craft was next in line with a score of 609.
“Austin and Luke (both) threw the ball very well,” Regan said.
Joey McClelland finished in fourth with a score of 593 and Kyle Millett took fifth with score of 580. Evan Wasinger ended in eighth with a score of 551. Jaden Long capped Manhattan's efforts with a score of 419, good for 18th.
“They worked well as a team today,” Regan said. “To have four in the top five? That is always a good day.”