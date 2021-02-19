Manhattan High’s bowling teams competed in a quad at Junction City on Thursday that featured the hosts from Junction City High as well as Solomon and Washington County.
The MHS girls’ team finished in second place with a score of 2,038. The boys’ team also took second with a score of 2,429.
Junction City’s teams won both events. The Blue Jays’ boys’ team posted a score of 2,549 while the girls’ squad finished with 2,109.
Washington County was third on both leaderboards: The girls’ bowled a combined score of 886 while the boys’ ended with 1,597.
Solomon’s two teams finished last.
The boys’ team recorded a score of 1,204 while the girls’ team combined to bowl a 571.
MHS individual results
Girls’ team
Jasmine Bridges was the individual winner with a score of 642.
Megan Whitson finished in fifth place with a score of 504.
Kimberly Crawforth finished in eighth place score of 463.
Boys’ team
Joey McClelland finished in third place with a score of 630.
Luke Craft finished in fourth place with a score of 623.
Kyle Millet finished in fifth place with a score of 618.