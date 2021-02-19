012721_mer_new_mhsbowling.jpg

Joey McClelland bowls for MHS in a tournament at Little Apple Lanes last month. He posted the best score for the boys’ team in a quad meet in Junction City on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High’s bowling teams competed in a quad at Junction City on Thursday that featured the hosts from Junction City High as well as Solomon and Washington County.

The MHS girls’ team finished in second place with a score of 2,038. The boys’ team also took second with a score of 2,429.

Junction City’s teams won both events. The Blue Jays’ boys’ team posted a score of 2,549 while the girls’ squad finished with 2,109.

Washington County was third on both leaderboards: The girls’ bowled a combined score of 886 while the boys’ ended with 1,597.

Solomon’s two teams finished last.

The boys’ team recorded a score of 1,204 while the girls’ team combined to bowl a 571.

MHS individual results

Girls’ team

Jasmine Bridges was the individual winner with a score of 642.

Megan Whitson finished in fifth place with a score of 504.

Kimberly Crawforth finished in eighth place score of 463.

Boys’ team

Joey McClelland finished in third place with a score of 630.

Luke Craft finished in fourth place with a score of 623.

Kyle Millet finished in fifth place with a score of 618.