The Manhattan High bowling program began its 2020 season Tuesday as it competed in a quad that featured Topeka West, Hayden and Topeka Seaman. Both the boys' and girls' teams showed a strong effort in their first showing of the new season.
The boys' team finished third, behind Topeka West and Hayden, with a score of 2,338. Luke Craft led the Indians with a score of 638, and Kyle Millet was second with 607.
The girls' team finished in second place with a score of 2,130. The Indians fell short of first place Topeka Seaman, which finished with 2,446.
Jasmine Bridges led the girls' team with a 575 score to place fourth overall. Megan Whitson was next in line, scoring 554 to finish fifth overall.
“We definitely have much room for improvement and several areas to work on,” coach Robert Regan said. “Overall, I was pleased and look forward to building on the good things they displayed today.”