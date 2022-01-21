Manhattan's Nick Murph and Jasmine Bridges pose after finishing first at a quad hosted at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka. Bridges finished first overall with a 652 and Murph finished first among the boy competitors.
Manhattan High bowling had a strong showing in a quad hosted by Topeka West at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka on Wednesday.
Both Indian varsity boys’ and girls’ teams placed first in the quad as a team. The Manhattan boys finished with a team score of 2,304 while the girls finished with 1,827. Emporia finished second as a team for both.
Manhattan’s Jasmine Bridgers finished with a 652 (197-257-198) which was the highest score of the day, while Nick Murph finished behind her with a 610 (213-173-224), which led all male bowlers.
Jaden Moreno finished second overall for the boys with a 604 (194-191-219), Juan Avilia finished fifth with a 570 (176-148-246), Eli Kunz finished 13th with a 478 (147-136-195), Connor Anderson (168-157-138 463) and Jaden Lange (160-131-162 453) finished 14th and 15th.
For the Indian girls, Mia Dawson finished fourth with a 417 (123-161-133), Leah Ried finished sixth with a 399 (138, 154, 107), Grace Radi (95-101-124) and Abby Kenny (93-112-115) finished 10th and 11th with a 320 and Amber Hutzler finished 17th with a 270 (115-86-69).
The junior varsity boys finished second with a team score of 1,978. Landon Ott led the Indians with a 565 (191-235-139).
Manhattan will be back on the lanes on Wednesday when they host one of their three home quads this season. The Indians will welcome Emporia, Washburn Rural and Junction City.