Manhattan High sophomore Cameron Carr is transferring to Link Academy in Branson, Mo.
Head coach Benji George said Cameron, who started for the Indians as a 10th-grader, delivered “one of the most consistent sophomore seasons we’ve had” when nominating Carr for postseason honors. And in a emailed statement to The Mercury, George expressed his disappointment over Cameron's departure.
"It’s a really tough situation for the family and I feel badly for Cameron that he got caught in the middle of all of it," George said. "Unfortunately, I think the family chose a basketball factory for him due to the uncertainty surrounding everything with his family’s situation. The opportunity to represent your community and student body while competing alongside friends in a sport you love is a huge part of what makes the experience of high school sports so valuable and memorable."
George added that the student-athlete culture at Manhattan is particularly memorable. And while prep schools are widely considered the fastest route to an athletic scholarship, George doesn't think athletes need academies like Link to draw scholarship buzz. According to George, 20 of the 32 seniors he's coached have earned athletic scholarships. And he thinks they're better off for having earned them in a traditional setting.
"I think young student athletes today need the community and school connection more than ever," George said. "Players today have so many opportunities to play year round and so many different platforms to get noticed on that the need for high school sports factories is reduced, especially when you consider sacrificing the pomp and circumstance of true high school sports experiences and the memories that creates for the athletes.
"... I definitely wish Cameron the best moving forward and I’m proud of the relationship we’ve established in two short years. However, I feel very badly for him that he’s going to miss out on a high school sports experience that he deserves."