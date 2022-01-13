The Manhattan High boys and girls basketball teams are on pause for practices and games through Monday, MHS head coach Benji George confirmed to the Mercury on Thursday.
USD 383 announced on Thursday morning that school for Manhattan High would be canceled on Friday due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, and while originally the school stated that scheduled activities and athletics would continue as planned, that has since changed.
In an email obtained by the Mercury to Manhattan High basketball players and their families, MHS athletics director Mike Marsh indicated that there have been several reported cases of COVID-19 amongst the boys ang girls basketball programs over the past three days and, on Thursday, additional cases were reported by students and adults who attended practice on Wednesday.
"We have done our due diligence in trying to minimize the spread but have not succeeded as of yet," Marsh said in the email. "I have communicated with all coaches in this decision and have their full support."
The Indian boys and girls were set to travel to Seaman on Friday, but those games are now on hold. Marsh stated in the email that they will do what they can to reschedule the games.
Play and practice is set to resume for both teams on Tuesday.