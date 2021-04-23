Manhattan scored 37 runs in eight innings during its two-game sweep of Highland Park on Thursday.
The Indians rode a 12-run first inning to a 19-4 win in Game 2. Cade Perkins led the offense with two hits in four at-bats and four RBIs. Braden Dinkel finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Jaxon Vikander finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Manhattan run-ruled Highland Park in just three innings.
The Indians’ first offensive explosion occurred during the third inning of their 18-0 win in Game 1. They scored 10 runs in the third and finished the run-rule victory two innings later.
Perkins finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Aschenbrenner finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Dinkel added a double and three RBIs.
Aschenbrenner earned the win after allowing no runs on no hits and two walks through three innings.
Manhattan will host Hayden at 4 p.m. Tuesday.