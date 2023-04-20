TOPEKA — Wednesday night's contest was anybody's to win until Manhattan's bats hammered Washburn Rural's bullpen with a 15-run sixth inning leading to an 18-2 road victory for the Indians in Game 1 before the nightcap was postponed due to weather.
The first five innings were tight, with sensational pitching and offensive baseball just beginning to heat up. It was a 0-0 contest after four innings and a 3-2 Manhattan (10-0) lead at the end of five before the Indians swung the stick like the 1927 New York Yankees to stay undefeated.
"Obviously, we had a couple of good innings, and it was a great game before those last two innings," Manhattan head coach Don Hess said. "Both teams had opportunities, and both pitchers had great pitchers on the mound. We were looking forward to playing Washburn Rural to see where we were against a quality opponent.
"If you take that one inning out, it's a totally different ball game. We had some guys do some nice things, but it's great because Washburn Rural is great every year. We used this as a barometer to determine if we've made progress throughout the year."
The bats came together rapidly after Manhattan's three-run inning in the fifth. The Indians batted through the order twice in the top part of the sixth inning, which lasted 46 minutes.
Washburn Rural (2-10) walked seniors Colin Burmeier and Jaxon Bowles to begin the top of the sixth inning before senior Keenan Schartz drove both of them home with a 2-run double.
Schartz's momentum-boosting knock that gave Manhattan a 5-2 lead started an unforgettable barrage of offense. Multiple players would have extra-base hits and multiple RBI plate appearances in the inning.
Schartz broke away on a wild pitch to give Manhattan the 6-2 lead after an error in the field brought the senior to third base.
With runners on the basepaths, senior Jaxon Vikander knocked a 1-run single before senior Tate Hoover brought in two more runs with a single to give the Indians a 9-2 cushion with just one out.
"In the inning, things just kind of snowballed in our favor," Hess said. "It wasn't one person. It was everybody. When you're hitting with the lead, you loosen up a bit. You're a bit more aggressive when you have the lead. For us, it was one guy building off what the guy in front of him did."
Burmeier and Bowles would hit back-to-back home runs after Hoover's 2-run single to give Manhattan a 13-3 lead. Burmeier's home run was a 3-run blast, while Bowles hit a solo shot.
Shortly after the back-to-back home runs, Schartz would hit a ball to the right field warning track, which landed him on third base with a triple. Senior Ian Luce would bring Schartz home, giving the Indians a 14-3 advantage with still one out.
After a runner came home on an error, senior Eli Conley came off the bench and provided a 2-run single extending the sizeable lead to 17-3.
"They had an error or two, and we were able to hit some dinkers and dunkers," Hess said. "We were able to hit a couple of home runs that inning, too. We had opportunities earlier in the game but couldn't get the big hit, just like Washburn Rural."
Senior PJ Hughes wrapped up the scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly, giving the Indians an 18-3 lead.
"I'm super proud of these guys," Washburn Rural head coach Jay Mastin said. "They came out and battled and went toe-to-toe with Manhattan. We were right in there until that last inning. We had some bad luck with bringing the infield in. A bloop here, a drop there and an error here, a hard hit at third and a ball that just went through the infield. We missed a double-play opportunity as well. It's just (how) the year has gone so far."
Outside of the legendary offensive performance by the Indians, Manhattan's ace Kyler Horsman pitched a well-tossed gem. The senior went 6 2/3 innings striking out six batters while giving up two runs, three walks and five hits.
"I thought he did good," Hess said. "It was a bit of a tight strike zone at times, and you could sense a bit of frustration from him. But he was in command. Once we started scoring runs, it seemed like he settled down. You can't take Washburn Rural for granted. Jay Mastin is a great head coach. Kyler got up there and pitched a big game which is what your ace needs to do."
Horsman would go until the second out in the sixth inning before junior Jake Wolcott closed the door early, giving Manhattan an early exit with an 18-2 run-rule victory.
The second game of the twinbill was postponed with a date to be announced. Unbeaten Manhattan will host winless (0-12) Emporia on Friday night in hopes of remaining perfect.
"It's been a unique year for us; we keep hitting the ball," Hess said. "We can hit the ball really well, and we can score a lot of runs. But we're just like everyone else, and we have to improve on the mound and play better defense. When you get to the postseason, those will be the things that show up."