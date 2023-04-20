TOPEKA — Wednesday night's contest was anybody's to win until Manhattan's bats hammered Washburn Rural's bullpen with a 15-run sixth inning leading to an 18-2 road victory for the Indians in Game 1 before the nightcap was postponed due to weather.

The first five innings were tight, with sensational pitching and offensive baseball just beginning to heat up. It was a 0-0 contest after four innings and a 3-2 Manhattan (10-0) lead at the end of five before the Indians swung the stick like the 1927 New York Yankees to stay undefeated.