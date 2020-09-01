Manhattan High football will be limiting fan attendance at this season's home football games.
MHS made the decision to reduce fan attendance to 25% capacity of Bishop Stadium for the 2020 season after consulting with the Riley County Health Department. Bishop Stadium has a listed capacity of 4,000 people.
Friday night's game against Garden City will be Manhattan's senior night. As a result, seniors' family members and members of the MHS Class of 2021 will be prioritized for the game's attendance.
Attendance at the game will be limited to the following groups:
- Around 200 spots for essential workers, players, coaches, officials and media.
- 250 admission cards for players' families, with two cards being given per family.
- 100 tickets for the opposing school.
- 70 admission cards for family members of the Manhattan's pep band, with two cards being given per family.
- 80 admission cards for senior football parents to give to other family members and friends. Four cards will be given to each senior family.
- 30 admission cards for coaches' families.
- 100 tickets for the MHS senior class.
Admissions cards will work as vouchers, with card holders being allowed to present them at the gate, where they will then pay for a ticket.
MHS seniors will be selected to attend games based on a lottery system, with seniors filling out a form prior to each game and then being selected at random for the game. This format will be used for every home game and those tickets will cost $4.
There won't be any general admissions at home games.
Along with the attendance guidelines, Manhattan will be enforcing social distancing measures when fans wait in line and sit in the stands. Masks will also be required to attend games.
Tailgating will not be allowed prior to games. Concessions will be available, but fans are asked to stay on their own side of the field when going to order. Bottle drinks and pre-packaged items will be allowed into the stadium.