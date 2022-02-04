Manhattan High wrestling had a nearly full gym to bid farewell to its 12 seniors Thursday night during its home dual versus Marysville.
The crowd was electric from the jump, exploding at every Indian takedown and victory.
Head coach Shawn Bammes said it was the best crowd he’s seen for a home wrestling event in his time at Manhattan.
“We’re getting better in the areas we need to get better in,” Bammes said. “I’m just happy that the kids had this kind of atmosphere tonight. I don’t know if we’ve ever had this kind of atmosphere for Manhattan wrestling. Last year we weren’t able to have any fans so to bounce back with this kind of crowd is special.”
The Indians beat Marysville 49-24 without much suspense. The Bulldogs are a tough team in Class 321A, but no match for a veteran Indian squad ranked third in 6A with six grapplers in the top seven of their weight classes, not including a seventh (Isaac Sinks) who’s been out with an injury the past couple of weeks.
After two forfeit wins to start things off for the Indians, Logan Lagerman got a pin on Bulldog Gable Frederickson, ranked fifth in 321A, in 3:31.
Jameal Agnew and Jackson Radi saw close matches slip away in the later rounds to give Marysville its first points of the evening.
Senior Easton Taylor, the top wrestler in 6A at 138 pounds, got a first period pin in 1:46 and his fellow senior, Blaisen Bammes, did that and more.
Bammes, ranked first in 6A at 145 pounds, pinned Marysville’s Ian Detimore in just 27 seconds.
“I kind of decided that I needed to go out there and get it done as quickly as possible,” Blaisen said. “Not put anything in question. (I just wanted to) make sure that I left no doubt.”
Tucker Brunner came in after an intermission filled with six kids club matches and got a 16-1 tech fall in 5:36.
Dakotah Monreal and Landon Dobson were both pinned at the end of the second period and T.J. Tiede got a forfeit win at 182 pounds to bring the score to 35-19 in favor of the host-Indians.
Junior Jackson Vikander got a hard-fought 6-2 decision win over Bulldog Beau Wassenberg and senior Talique Houston got a punishing four-minute 20-4 tech fall win over Juandre Walton which, in true Houston-fashion, featured four memorable takedowns.
“It felt good when the crowd kept yelling out that they wanted one more slam,” Houston said. “I had to give the crowd what they wanted. Also, it was my senior night so you know I’m going to have fun with that too.”
The last match of the night for the Indian boys featured 285-pound senior David Sosanya versus Marysville’s Garrison Craig.
The two were tied at four heading into the third period. Sosanya took a 6-5 lead, but Craig closed things out with three unanswered points to clinch the final win of the dual.
The Indians started the dual by recognizing each of the 12 seniors. It’s a group that Bammes holds dear and one he will remember long after they graduate.
“Every group of seniors that you get and go through four years with is special, but this group is especially special,” Bammes said. “I coach kids club along with high school so I’ve been coaching (Taylor) and Blasien since they were eight or nine years old. The banquet is going to be tough. This is a special group. The bond that they have together is pretty cool for me to witness as a coach.”
Manhattan also competed in two girls exhibition matches featuring senior Dache Island-Jones.
Island-Jones, ranked sixth in Division 1, was the first Manhattan High female wrestler to make it to state.
She’s gone from the only female wrestler on the Indians roster to one of many this season and she looks forward to what the future holds for her younger teammates.
“My favorite member from my time at Manhattan High was when I finally saw more than one girl on the team,” Island-Jones said. “Honestly, when I saw those names and I saw people show up, it made me feel really good. It’s progressing to be a bigger and better thing for everyone, not just the boys.”
She got a pin over Marysville’s Paige Siemens 45 seconds into the third period.
“It felt good,” Island-Jones said referencing her win. “I could’ve done a lot better though. I still need to work on my technique and my gas.”
Manhattan will compete in the Centennial League meet on Saturday at Highland Park. The tournament will be the last tune-up before heading into regionals at Washburn Rural on Feb. 12 for the girls and Wichita-Southeast on Feb. 18-19 for the boys.
“We want to continue to see consistency from our wrestlers that have been consistent and we want to see some others turn the corners a little bit,” Bammes said. “We’ve been focusing a lot on cleaning things up and making them crisper and hopefully that pays off heading into the big, nasty regional we have coming our way.”