HUTCHINSON — Toughness and grit led the way for the Manhattan High girls in Tuesday evening’s sub-state semifinal at Hutchinson High School
The Indians (9-12), the 11 seed in the Class 6A west sub-state bracket, found the defensive effort and key shots needed late to knock off the sixth-seeded Salthawks 36-31.
“I just knew that we had to win this game,” junior Destiny Yates said. “We came in as the underdog, so we had nothing to lose. We were just coming off a win against Hayden and so we wanted to take that energy that we had last game and put it into this game and try to get a win.”
After leading by multiple possessions for most of the third quarter, Hutchinson (16-5) scored five straight before the end of the third, including a final bucket at the buzzer to tie things up at 30.
That would be the last bucket the Salthawks would hit.
Manhattan outscored Hutchinson 6-1 in the fourth quarter, holding Hutch to just one free throw.
“The game was starting back over,” Yates said of the Indians’ mindset going into the fouth quarter. “It was 0-0 in our minds. We knew that we could pull out a win and string some shots together. We knew that we could depend on each other the whole time. We never gave up.”
Yates led all scorers with nine including going a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line.
“She’s hitting free throws great,” head coach Scott Mall said. “Lately, we’ve wanted her and (sophomore Maxine Doering) to get fouled because they’ve been hitting free throws so well. But she’s also started to look for her outside shot. That’s really helped her because she’s hit some of them, but it also opens things up when they know they’ve got to guard her out there.”
Manhattan’s free throw shooting made the difference, finishing 7-of-10 which was a far cry better than the Salthawks’ 7-of-17.
Manhattan snagged an early two point lead in the fourth quarter, but it was an and-one layup from sophomore Emery Ruliffson that pushed the Indians lead back up to five after the sophomore made a key free throw.
“(Ruliffson) got into foul trouble early, which hurt us,” Mall said. “She had a great finish at the basket. She’s (recently) struggled at the free throw line, but that was a big one that she put in right there.”
Mall credits his team’s effort and several defensive shifts in the fourth quarter for his team’s rock-solid performance in the final eight minutes.
“They hurt us in the first half with their guards,” Mall said. “In the fourth quarter, we played a little zone just to mix things up a little, and when they caught on to that, we went back to man. Our girls just did a good job down the stretch of stopping their penetration.”
Junior Avery Larson had eight points, all of which came in the first half.
Manhattan grabbed an early 8-5 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to five, 22-17, at halftime.
“Sometimes I get too optimistic, but I kept looking, not at Hutch because I knew they had a really good team, but at our girls and how they’ve looked every day in practice and I had a feeling,” Mall said. “It didn’t look promising when you looked at our records or the fact that we were playing on the road, I just had the feeling that these girls had the grit and toughness inside to get it done and that’s what it took and that’s what they did.”
The Indians will travel to Washburn Rural on Friday for the sub-state championship game. Manhattan struggled during the two times they played during Centennial League action, falling 57-27 on Jan. 11 and 54-17 on Feb. 18.
Yates and the Indians, however, are undeterred.
“Last time we played them we did not have a good game, but they’re a beatable team,” Yates said. “Every team in the league is beatable. If we just take our energy and rely on each other and never get down and just take it play-for-play, we can win that game.”
MANHATTAN 36,
HUTCHINSON 31
Hutchinson (16-5) – Mya Thompson 3 2-6 8, Aliyah Green 2 3-5 7, Harlie Wilson 3 1-2 7, Grace Posch 2 1-4 5, Jaycilyn Moriasi 2 0-0 4. TOTAL: 12 7-17 31.
Manhattan (9-12) – Destiny Yates 2 5-5 9, Avery Larson 3 0-1 8, Maxine Doering 3 1-2 7, Grace Dixon 3 0-0 6, Saylor Salmans 1 0-0 3, Emery Ruliffson 1 1-2 3. TOTAL: 10 7-10 35.
3-Pointers: Manhattan 3 (Larson 2, Salmans), Hutchinson 0.