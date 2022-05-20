Manhattan High girls’ track absolutely dominated the Class 6A regional meet Thursday in Topeka.
The Indians finished with 21 state qualifiers and won the regional title with 166.5 points, 70.5 points more than runner-up Lawrence Free State.
The Manhattan High boys finished second with 110 points, four points behind regional champ Free State. They ended the meet with 13 state qualifiers.
Hannah Pellant and Gili Johnson were far and away the top point-scorers for Manhattan, qualifying in four events.
Pellant qualified in the 100-meter dash (2nd, 12.29), 200-meter dash (2nd 26.12), long jump (1st, 17-11) and as the 2nd leg of the 4x100-meter relay along with Aylani Barron, Maxine Doering and Avery Larson (1st, 49.85).
Larson also qualified in the long jump (3rd, 17-00.5).
Johnson, meanwhile, won both the 400 (59.09) and the triple jump (38-06.5) while finishing second in the long jump (17-3.25) and fourth in the 200 (26.45).
Alessandra Porres also qualified in the triple jump with a fourth place jump of 33-05.75.
Hannah Loub finished first in the 800 (2:28.39) and also ran the first leg of the 4x800 relay (10:07.32) along with Jillian Harkin, Rachel Corn and Malea Jobity and the second leg of the 4x400 relay (4:14.41) along with Harkin, Kyra Arasmith and Tianna Miller.
Teuila Ilalio finished first in the shot put (38-08) followed by Abigail Gruber who finished second (32-10.75).
Gruber also finished second in discus (119-05) with Eden Westfahl right behind her in third (106-08).
Aubree Hoffman finished second in javelin (103-02), Faith Kratochvil placed third in the high jump (4-08) and Kennedy Prestonback finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.95).
For the Manhattan boys, Ben Mosier qualified in three events. The senior finished second in the 800 (1:59.88) and finished first and second respectively as part of the 4x400 (3:27.06) and 4x800 (8:25.53) relay teams.
Mosier was the third leg of the 4x400 relay along with Emmanuel Mortensen, Baptiste Lacroix and Tanner Dowling-Burnett and the first leg of the 4x800 along with Lacroix, Max Bowyer and Ethan Bryant.
Bowyer also qualified in the 1600, finishing fourth (4:37.17).
Vincent Malone won the high jump (6-04) and was the lone individual regional champion for the Manhattan boys, while Aaron Newcomer finished right behind Malone in second (6-00).
Brayden Schomaker took second in the 100-meter dash (10.84), Luke Brickei finished second in the 200 (23.15), Marco Zambrano was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (41.88) and Elijah Strawn finished second in the pole vault (12-00).
Talique Houston finished third in the long jump (21-02) and Crayton Rauch finish one-inch behind him in fourth (21-01).
Collins Elumogo finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 42-08.
The qualifiers will travel down to Wichita next Friday and Saturday for the state meet at Cessna Stadium.
The Mercury will have a full list of area state qualifiers in Monday and Tuesday’s paper.
Manhattan boys’ results
110-meter hurdles: 6. Talon Huff 16.36, 8. Marco Zambrano 18.48.
100-meter dash: 2. Brayden Schomaker 10.84, 5. Ethan Samenus 11.09.
200-meter dash: 2. Luke Brickei 23.15.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Marco Zambrano 41.88, 6. Charles Morgan 44.21, 9. Talon Huff 45.1.
400-meter dash: 5. Tanner Dowling-Burnett 52.3, 9. Emmanuel Mortensen 53.6, 14. Landon Dobson 54.71.
800-meter run: 2. Ben Moiser 1:59.88, 5. Ethan Bryant 2:01.85, 12. Landon Knopp 2:12.84.
1600-meter run: 4. Max Bowyer 4:37.17, 7. Aidan Starling 4:57.29, 12. Kolby Grogg 5:06.93.
3200-meter run: 7. Parker Dawdy 10:38.29, 8. Silas Mills 10:42.51, 11. Lucas Holdren 10:53.02.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Manhattan (Mortensen, Lacroix, Moiser, Dowling-Burnett) 3:27.06.
4x800-meter relay: 2. Manhattan (Moiser, Lacroix, Bowyer, Bryant) 8:25.53.
High jump: 1. Vincent Malone 6-04, 2. Aaron Newcomer 6-00.
Long jump: 3. Talique Houston 21-02, 4. Crayton Rauch 21-01, 5. Tyler Vrbas 20-07.
Triple jump: 3. Collins Elumogo 42-08, 5. Talique Houston 42-00, 7. Tyler Vrbas 40-07.5.
Discus: 8. Kaydn Lopez 118-06, 9. Jarett Johnson 117-11.
Javelin: 5. Kaydn Lopez 148-08, 7. Samuel Molt 145-05, 8. Joshua Adeniji 144-01.
Shot put: 7. Jarett Johnson 45-07.
Pole vault: 2. Elijah Strawn 12-00, 7. Jonathan Wille 10-00.
Manhattan girls’ results
100-meter hurdles: 4. Kennedy Prestonback 16.95, 5. Anna Jund.
100-meter dash: 2. Hanna Pellant 12.29, 6. Avery Larson 12.89, 8. Aylani Barron 13.26.
200-meter dash: 2. Hanna Pellant 26.12, 4. Gili Johnson 26.45.
300-meter hurdles: 4. Kyra Arasmith 50.71, 5. Aylani Barron 52.66.
400-meter dash: 1. Gili Johnson 59.09, 7. Tianna Miller 1:03.87.
800-meter run: 1. Hannah Loub 2:28.39, 7. Avery Snider 2:37.95, 11. Halle Gaul 2:42.67.
1600-meter run: 8. Malea Jobity 6:13.83, 10. Regan Gaul 6:18.92.
3200-meter run: 8. Jalissa Jobity 12:53.51, Rachel Corn 13:06.07.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Manhattan (Barron, Pellant, Doering, Larson) 49.85.
4x400-meter relay: 2. Manhattan (Harkin, Loub, Arasmith, Miller) 4:14.41.
4x800-meter relay: 3. Manhattan (Loub, Harkin, Corn, M. Jobity) 10:07.32.
High jump: 3. Faith Kratochvil 4-08, 5. Jayda Juenemann 4-06, 9. Myasia Johnson 4’06.
Long jump: 1. Hanna Pellant 17-11, 2. Gili Johnson 17-03.25, 3. Avery Larson 17-00.5.
Triple jump: 1. Gili Johnson 38-06.5, 4. Alessandra Porres 33-05.75, 7. Kahlia Adam 30-11.
Discus: 2. Abigail Gruber 119-05, 3. Eden Westfahl 106-08, 5. Zoe Myer 99-10.
Javelin: 2. Aubree Hoffman 103-02, 5. Abigail Gruber 91-11.
Shot put: 1. Teuila Ilalio 38-08, 2. Abigail Gruber 32-10.75, 8. Makayla Anhorn 30-02.
Pole vault: 6. Joslyn Holthaus 8-06. 13. Soleil Disney 6-00.